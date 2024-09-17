US Treasurys
The $360 billion asset manager’s innovation head says firm is prepping for a future in which blockchain tech transforms the investment industry
Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield
Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves
On-chain access to US Treasurys have received a lot of interest from LatAm countries
Bringing US Treasurys on-chain has been a trend in 2023, while tokenized gold is poised to take “important role in the transition to on-chain finance,” report says
The on-chain marketplace returns to Solana amid “a growing need for products that can generate low-risk yield opportunities for stablecoins,” CEO says
“T-bills are 5% plus. Who doesn’t want that? It’s one of the greatest assets of all time. It’s an incredibly safe short-term investment.”
The DeFi protocol now has a total US Treasury bond allocation of $1.2 billion
Users can withdraw deposits after waiting for five days
Though the 10-year US Treasury yield increased by four basis points on Monday, DeFi is still offering attractive alternatives
The US has never “intentionally defaulted on obligations” before, but that’s not stopping Circle from preparing for the worst
Interested lenders must pass a 15-minute know-your-customer and anti-money laundering onboarding process
The allocation of reserves toward short-dated Treasuries has boded well for stablecoin issuers, analyst says
The proposed strategy could see the DAO investing up to $750 million at an annualized yield of about 4.5% after custody and expected trading cost
The launch comes as investors look for more lucrative places to park their funds on the heels of a tumultuous year for crypto markets
Two-year Treasurys now yield around 0.65% more than ten-year Treasurys, a trend that has preceded every recession from 1955 to 2018
The latest Tether disclosure shows a marked increase in US Treasurys, but its rival stablecoins are still favoring them far more