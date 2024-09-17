US Treasurys

There are a total of 17 articles associated with US Treasurys.
Business

Janus Henderson follows TradFi rivals into tokenized fund space

The $360 billion asset manager’s innovation head says firm is prepping for a future in which blockchain tech transforms the investment industry

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

To unseat Tether, upstart stablecoins are sharing the wealth

Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Tether made nearly $1B in monthly profit during Q4

Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Regulated tokenized US Treasurys are coming on-chain, just not in the US

On-chain access to US Treasurys have received a lot of interest from LatAm countries

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessWeb3

TradFi, DeFi convergence continues through tokenizing real-world assets

Bringing US Treasurys on-chain has been a trend in 2023, while tokenized gold is poised to take “important role in the transition to on-chain finance,” report says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Maple seeks ‘first mover’ status on Solana with US Treasury yield access

The on-chain marketplace returns to Solana amid “a growing need for products that can generate low-risk yield opportunities for stablecoins,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Traditional assets to head on-chain as DeFi summer fades, says Superstate CEO Leshner

“T-bills are 5% plus. Who doesn’t want that? It’s one of the greatest assets of all time. It’s an incredibly safe short-term investment.”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

MakerDAO snaps up more US Treasury bonds

The DeFi protocol now has a total US Treasury bond allocation of $1.2 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Tokenized US Treasury bills are entering emerging markets

Users can withdraw deposits after waiting for five days

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Some DeFi Yield Could Still Be Higher Than 10-year US Treasurys

Though the 10-year US Treasury yield increased by four basis points on Monday, DeFi is still offering attractive alternatives

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Circle Backs USDC With Shorter US Treasurys, Worries US Government Will Default

The US has never “intentionally defaulted on obligations” before, but that’s not stopping Circle from preparing for the worst

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Maple Finance Brings TradFi to DeFi With Treasury Management Pool

Interested lenders must pass a 15-minute know-your-customer and anti-money laundering onboarding process

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Treasury Markets Are Drying Up, But Stablecoin Issuers Say They’re Still Liquid

The allocation of reserves toward short-dated Treasuries has boded well for stablecoin issuers, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

MakerDAO Eyes More US Treasury and Bond Investments

The proposed strategy could see the DAO investing up to $750 million at an annualized yield of about 4.5% after custody and expected trading cost

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

On-chain Treasurys, Bonds New Options for Investors Searching for Safe Havens

The launch comes as investors look for more lucrative places to park their funds on the heels of a tumultuous year for crypto markets

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Heightened Recession Fears Mean Uphill Battle for Equities, Crypto

Two-year Treasurys now yield around 0.65% more than ten-year Treasurys, a trend that has preceded every recession from 1955 to 2018

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

What Backs Tether? 58% US Treasurys and a Mess of Other Stuff

The latest Tether disclosure shows a marked increase in US Treasurys, but its rival stablecoins are still favoring them far more

by Bessie Liu&David Canellis /

