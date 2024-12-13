AML
The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements
The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities
A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role
Felix Jauvin interviewed Sahm rule inventor Claudia Sahm to unpack signals of a nearing recession
The Federal Reserve and Customers Bank filed a written agreement on Thursday, with a plan to disclose operations and crypto risk exposure
The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers
Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says
The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner
The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin
KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year
Sen. Warren’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) poses a threat to jobs and American advantage, former officials argue
Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”
Elsewhere, Axie Infinity’s developer gets its first CEO and 1inch DAO lawyers up
“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers
Your support of this new digital asset AML bill jeopardizes your constituents’ jobs, finance and future
In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting
Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows
The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan
The bill expands the power of law enforcement to both freeze and seize crypto connected to criminal conduct
The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications
The crypto exchange database is expected to launch by the end of this fiscal year
Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall have 9 brand-new supports for a bill adversaries say could kill American innovation
Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later
The EU’s new AML provisions are akin to taking a car, removing its engine, and fastening a team of horses to prevent speeding