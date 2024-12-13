AML

There are a total of 27 articles associated with AML.
article-image

FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Solana teams pick up on debanking narrative

The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

Tether denies it is being investigated by US government 

The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, Bybit see changes; leaders step away

A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

The Sahm rule was triggered. Is a recession near?

Felix Jauvin interviewed Sahm rule inventor Claudia Sahm to unpack signals of a nearing recession

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Federal Reserve found ‘significant deficiencies’ in AML, Bank Secrecy compliance at Customers Bank 

The Federal Reserve and Customers Bank filed a written agreement on Thursday, with a plan to disclose operations and crypto risk exposure

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase UK subsidiary fined $4.5M for insufficient money laundering controls

The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Policy

Alexey Pertsev found guilty of money laundering, faces 64 months in prison

Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: The Iran-Crypto affair (Inside Congress’ latest crypto discourse)

The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

CFTC calls ETH a commodity in KuCoin complaint

The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

DOJ accuses crypto exchange KuCoin of skirting anti-money laundering laws

KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Former government officials say DAAMLA could harm US crypto industry

Sen. Warren’s Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) poses a threat to jobs and American advantage, former officials argue

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Treasury says cash is still the primary tool used for money laundering

Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto Council for Innovation adds Circle and Solana, stocks up on policy hires

Elsewhere, Axie Infinity’s developer gets its first CEO and 1inch DAO lawyers up

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

EU comes to provisional agreement to expand AML to crypto 

“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Dear senators, don’t drive crypto miners, validators and more out of the US 

Your support of this new digital asset AML bill jeopardizes your constituents’ jobs, finance and future

by Cody Carbone /
article-image

Policy

Crypto tax evasion cases are on the rise: Bloomberg

In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Binance’s Zhao ordered to stay in US for now

Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Taiwanese authorities seize $320M in country’s largest crypto laundering scheme

The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

UK passes bill aimed to help law enforcement seize crypto

The bill expands the power of law enforcement to both freeze and seize crypto connected to criminal conduct

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

FinCEN seeks tighter controls on crypto mixing services

The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

India aims to strengthen crypto crime detection through new database: report

The crypto exchange database is expected to launch by the end of this fiscal year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Senate money laundering bills continue to duel, Dems get 9 new sponsors

Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall have 9 brand-new supports for a bill adversaries say could kill American innovation

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase deactivates select Indian accounts over standard requirements

Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Opinion

The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Strategy Is a Mistake

The EU’s new AML provisions are akin to taking a car, removing its engine, and fastening a team of horses to prevent speeding

by Bill Hughes /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.