Ava Labs
Should higher-fidelity graphics be the goal for crypto games — which result in much higher costs and risk?
This decision will streamline the support for multiple subnets on Avalanche
The Howey Test applies to arrangements, not tokens, Ava Labs’ general counsel said
Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee
Large banks, entertainment companies are looking to develop Web3 strategies, AWS’ Web3 head says
Amazon Web Services customers will be able to spin up Avalanche blockchain nodes to help support dapp development
Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal
Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced
Ava Labs’ CEO denied relationship with Roche is anything out of the ordinary, despite leaked video
“Neither I, nor anyone else at Ava Labs ever directed Roche in his selection of cases,” said CEO Emin Gün Sirer in a statement
UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists
The addition follows the firm unveiling its first multi-coin investment vehicle last month
The developer of the Avalanche blockchain is in the midst of a $350 million funding round, according to Bloomberg News
Ava Labs’ Avalanche Summit brought together bankers and crypto natives
Developers can build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the Avalanche platform
Proceeds from $230 million token sale to be used by the foundation to accelerate DeFi activity on the platform.