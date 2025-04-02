Ava Labs

Ava Labs, the innovative team behind the Avalanche blockchain, is redefining the future of decentralized finance and smart contracts with its high-performance, scalable, and secure platform. With an emphasis on bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, Ava Labs has garnered significant attention from investors, developers, and businesses alike. For the latest insights on Ava Labs and other pioneering blockchain initiatives, follow Blockworks to receive comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and up-to-date information in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology.
Ronin founder accuses Ava Labs of focusing on the ‘wrong things’

Should higher-fidelity graphics be the goal for crypto games — which result in much higher costs and risk?

by Kate Irwin /
Etherscan will no longer run Ava Labs’ block explorer

This decision will streamline the support for multiple subnets on Avalanche

by Bessie Liu /
Ava Labs Counsel: You’re Doing the Howey Test Wrong

The Howey Test applies to arrangements, not tokens, Ava Labs’ general counsel said

by Casey Wagner /
Crypto Hiring: Avalanche Developer Adds Execs Amid Asia-Pacific Push

Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee

by Ben Strack /
After AWS Deal With Ava Labs, Web3 at ‘Inflection Point’

Large banks, entertainment companies are looking to develop Web3 strategies, AWS’ Web3 head says

by Ben Strack /
Ava Labs Partnership With Amazon Cloud Triggers AVAX Rally

Amazon Web Services customers will be able to spin up Avalanche blockchain nodes to help support dapp development

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal

Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout

Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Kyle Roche Moves To Withdraw From Multiple Lawsuits

Ava Labs’ CEO denied relationship with Roche is anything out of the ordinary, despite leaked video

by Shalini Nagarajan /
No Secret Pact to Sue AVAX Rivals, Lawyer Lied to Impress: CEO

“Neither I, nor anyone else at Ava Labs ever directed Roche in his selection of cases,” said CEO Emin Gün Sirer in a statement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Ava Labs CEO Rejects Report Alleging Conspiracy with Law Firm

UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Launches Avalanche Trust for Accredited Investors

The addition follows the firm unveiling its first multi-coin investment vehicle last month

by Ben Strack /
Ava Labs Reportedly Hits $5.25B Valuation With New Raise

The developer of the Avalanche blockchain is in the midst of a $350 million funding round, according to Bloomberg News

by Ben Strack /
3,600 Flock to Barcelona for Flashy Parties and No Price Talk

Ava Labs’ Avalanche Summit brought together bankers and crypto natives

by Casey Wagner /
The Investor’s Guide to Avalanche (AVAX)

Developers can build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the Avalanche platform

by Aaron Ahmadi /
Avalanche Closes $230M Token Sale Backed by Three Arrows Capital, Polychain

Proceeds from $230 million token sale to be used by the foundation to accelerate DeFi activity on the platform.

by Sam Reynolds /

