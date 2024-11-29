Brazil

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Brazilian congressman introduces bill for national bitcoin reserve

Eros Biondini’s proposal parallels US politicians’ efforts to similarly create a national bitcoin reserve

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

How a Brazilian banking giant’s latest move reflects the ongoing TradFi-crypto convergence

Amid moves by Itau Unibanco and Nubank, the country could serve as “a proof of concept” for TradFi-crypto integrations, industry research exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Binance braces as Brazil urges crypto scam indictments

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has faced numerous challenges as regulators crack down

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Dear Developers, Don’t Forget About Brazil

While the rest of the crypto world is focusing on frivolous non-issues, Brazil is where developers could actually make a difference

by José Bernardes&Dan Yamamura /
Business

‘Learning by Doing’ is Critical to Digital Dollar Development, Visa Exec Says

Payment giant’s programmable finance platform prototype for Brazilian farmers shows one use case that could be foundation for others in different regions

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy Links Up With $821B Asset Manager as Part of Europe ETP Push

Galaxy Digital is no stranger to partnering with huge asset managers — this time they’re working with DWS to go after the European market

by Ben Strack /
Policy

CBDCs Are Gaining Steam, Though Results May Vary

Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Brazilian Crypto Company Moves Into European Markets With New Partnership

The firm will also be receiving a 15 million euro investment from Azimut to assist in its expansion efforts

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

6 Projects Using NFTs for Social Good

From fundraising during the Russia-Ukraine war to preserving indigenous traditions, some NFT projects were a force for good in 2022

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Brazil Crypto Laws Demand Up to 6 Years Prison for Embezzlement

Brazil lawmakers have approved a crypto bill that includes a new crime of virtual asset embezzlement — topical considering the FTX scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Mercado Libre Broadens Crypto Offerings in Brazil

Latin American e-commerce company has launched a token aimed at generating crypto rewards as cashback on purchases

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Why Emerging Markets Are Leading the Charge on CBDCs

Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Latest Crypto Sponsorships: Binance Goes To Brazil, WhaleFin Partners With Chelsea FC

From Brazil to England, crypto companies are spreading their wings in the sports world, ranging from soccer to Formula 1

Finance

Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF Now Carries Hashdex Brand

First such fund approved under the Securities Act of 1933 takes name of Brazilian asset manager

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Hashdex Set To Launch Web3 ETF in Brazil on March 30

The upcoming launch will follow the cryptoasset manager’s launch of a DeFi ETF in February

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Historic Brazilian Bill Regulating Crypto Heads to Senate Vote

Following approval by the Senate plenary, the bill will need to pass Brazil’s lower house before President Bolsonaro vetos or approves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Brazil-based Hashdex Expects to Launch First DeFi ETF Next Month

Latin America’s largest crypto asset manager to expand its lineup of offerings after offering first crypto ETF in 2021

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Fidelity: Rio de Janeiro Crypto Adoption is Only the Beginning

Rio De Janeiro is putting crypto on its balance sheet, and it won’t be long before other governments get FOMO, Fidelity researchers said

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

More Brazil Crypto ETFs on The Way as US Regulators Wait

Ethereum, green crypto ETFs coming to Brazilian stock exchange

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Brazil Bitcoin ETF Follows Similar Launches in Canada

Latin America’s first such product begins trading as SEC continues mulling proposed offerings in the US

by Ben Strack /
Markets

El Salvador Approves Bitcoin as Legal Tender in “Supermajority”

The “Bitcoin Law” has been approved four days after El Salvador’s President Nayib Buekele announced plans to send a law to legislation to make bitcoin legal tender, making it the first country in the world to formally adopt the cryptocurrency.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

