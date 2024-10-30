Caroline Ellison
Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday
Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence
Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial
Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison tell different versions of a story about Alameda’s balance sheets — and they can’t both be telling the truth
Two things can be true at once. Acknowledging Alameda’s successes does not take away from the sheer scale of their blunders
The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda
Caroline Ellison told most employees about Alameda’s under-the-table borrowing habits for the first time just days before the two companies filed for bankruptcy, jurors learned Thursday
Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried was briefly accused of laughing and scoffing while Ellison was on the stand
What is the goal of all of this online cruelty — if you’re going to do the crime, at least be hot so that we can objectify you before you do the time?
Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday
Ex-CEO of Alameda Research Caroline Ellison was candid during her marathon testimony session Wednesday
“I didn’t want to be dishonest but I also didn’t want them to know the truth,” Caroline Ellison said of lying to lenders
Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning
Two defense letters are attempting to countering the prosecution’s claims and bolster their own
Caroline Ellison told the jury that Bankman-Fried knew there was a very high chance Alameda wouldn’t be able to satisfy its outstanding loans
The former Alameda CEO also testified that Sam Bankman-Fried aspired to become president of the United States
“Sam didn’t defraud anyone,” Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorney countered in his opening statement. “Sam didn’t intend to defraud anyone.”
Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s previous judge recused herself over potential conflicts of interest
Internal chat logs show FTX insiders discussing the price of bitcoin as the FTX scandal first sent shockwaves through crypto markets
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research ex-CEO Caroline Ellison are now cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty to fraud
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has a new defense lawyer with serious chops, having spearheaded SEC enforcement for six years
The cryptocurrency exchange plans to invest up to $1 billion this year