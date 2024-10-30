Caroline Ellison

There are a total of 24 articles associated with Caroline Ellison.
Policy

Ex-FTX engineering head avoids prison, sentenced to 3 years supervised release

Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

Caroline Ellison sentenced while the SEC targets TUSD

Plus, is crypto cleaning up its act?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison sentenced to 24 months in prison

Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence

by Casey Wagner /
People

Former FTX execs, government witnesses to be sentenced this fall

Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

From Razzlekhan to SBF: Here are crypto’s most iconic couples

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here’s a look at some of crypto’s biggest couples

by Katherine Ross /
People

He said, she said: Testimonies from SBF and Caroline Ellison aren’t matching up

Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison tell different versions of a story about Alameda’s balance sheets — and they can’t both be telling the truth

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Hot take: Someone at Alameda was actually good at their job

Two things can be true at once. Acknowledging Alameda’s successes does not take away from the sheer scale of their blunders

by Andrew Thurman /
People

Here’s what you missed during week 2 of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial

The government continues to assert that Sam Bankman-Fried was the ringleader of FTX and Alameda

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
People

Ellison’s tell-all meeting with Alameda employees ‘was kind of fun’

Caroline Ellison told most employees about Alameda’s under-the-table borrowing habits for the first time just days before the two companies filed for bankruptcy, jurors learned Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
People

Caroline Ellison told prosecutors SBF might not have known about location of FTX customer money 

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried was briefly accused of laughing and scoffing while Ellison was on the stand

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Stop putting Caroline Ellison’s appearance on trial

What is the goal of all of this online cruelty — if you’re going to do the crime, at least be hot so that we can objectify you before you do the time?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
People

Former BlockFi CEO blames FTX, Alameda for bankruptcy: SBF trial live updates

Sam Bankman-Fried thought his hair “was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” Ellison testified Wednesday

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
People

5 hidden gems from Caroline Ellison’s FTX testimony you might’ve missed

Ex-CEO of Alameda Research Caroline Ellison was candid during her marathon testimony session Wednesday

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

SBF demanded 7 versions of Alameda’s balance sheet, Ellison testifies

“I didn’t want to be dishonest but I also didn’t want them to know the truth,” Caroline Ellison said of lying to lenders

by Casey Wagner /
People

Thai sex workers, Chinese bribes, and Signal messages: SBF live trial updates

Former Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison is back on the stand to continue testimony Wednesday morning

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
People

SBF defense petitions court to let them bring up Anthropic investment

Two defense letters are attempting to countering the prosecution’s claims and bolster their own

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Ellison: Alameda took FTX customer money for ‘whatever we needed’

Caroline Ellison told the jury that Bankman-Fried knew there was a very high chance Alameda wouldn’t be able to satisfy its outstanding loans

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Caroline Ellison got $20M bonus in 2021: SBF live trial updates

The former Alameda CEO also testified that Sam Bankman-Fried aspired to become president of the United States

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried ‘lied to the world,’ prosecution posits in opening statement

“Sam didn’t defraud anyone,” Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorney countered in his opening statement. “Sam didn’t intend to defraud anyone.”

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
Policy

SBF’s New Judge Already Sent One Crypto Fraudster to Prison

Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s previous judge recused herself over potential conflicts of interest

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

SBF, Ellison Thought Bitcoin Would’ve Crashed More As FTX Caved

Internal chat logs show FTX insiders discussing the price of bitcoin as the FTX scandal first sent shockwaves through crypto markets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

FTX, Alameda Execs Plead Guilty to Fraud, Released On Bail

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research ex-CEO Caroline Ellison are now cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty to fraud

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Alameda’s Ellison Hires Ex-SEC Lawyer Who Charged Musk, Holmes

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has a new defense lawyer with serious chops, having spearheaded SEC enforcement for six years

by Bessie Liu /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Launches Philanthropic Fund With Plans To Deploy at Least $100M

The cryptocurrency exchange plans to invest up to $1 billion this year

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

