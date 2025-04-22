Curve

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Yield Basis wants to be DeFi’s ‘Bitcoin black hole’

Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Curve governance votes on $6M team funding proposal

Curve founder and his company are voting ‘yea’

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Curve founder faces community pushback on DAO funding proposal

Michael Egorov wants over $6 million for a year’s work on Curve

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Yearn asks for money back after it accidentally loses part of its treasury

The incident happened after a “faulty multisig script” swapped Yearn’s entire treasury balance

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

CRV down 20% on the week as traders scrutinize OTC deals

A series of “handshake” deals to bail out a now-infamous lending position are now in the hot seat following a price rout

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Aave DAO votes in favor of acquiring CRV tokens with USDT

The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Crypto hedge funds have rallied in 2023, but can they catch up with bitcoin?

Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising

by Michael Bodley /
Analysis

As Curve’s crisis fades into the rearview, what’s next for DeFi?

Smarter lending marketplaces and rapid-response whitehat teams have improved DeFi’s security posture following the Curve exploits

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

How DeFi users are navigating post-Curve exploit landscape

Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Stop grading DeFi on a Curve

We cannot let collective greed, sloppiness or foolish risk-taking prevent us from giving the future of finance the future it deserves

by Josh Cincinnati /
DeFi

Could there be a ‘super-big bug’ at the root of DeFi? It’s possible, says Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research explains Curve was the “end target” of the hack and Vyper was the means by which it took place

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Curve’s Egorov turns to notable counterparties to bail out his DeFi positions

To shore up his positions and prevent a possible liquidation cascade, Curve founder Michael Egorov has turned to unlikely sources of liquidity

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Aave’s exposure to Curve hack, explained

If CRV dips below 65%, it will be at risk of liquidation

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Curve suffers $70M exploit, but damage contained

Code bug leaves four Curve Finance pools vulnerable to theft of over $70 million, but all other pools now safe, spokesperson says

by Andrew Thurman /
Analysis

DeFi surging despite possible VC sell pressure

As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

USDT selling sets off alarm bells as Curve, Uniswap pools flooded with tethers

Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?

by Jon Rice&Dan Smith /
DeFiPolicy

Venture firms accuse Curve founder of elaborate fraud

Curve founder Michael Egorov misappropriated trade secrets by falsely promising the plaintiffs a stake in Curve, three venture capital firms claim

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Curve May No Longer Need to Rely on External Oracles

The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Curve’s New USD Stablecoin Is Almost Ready for Users

CrvUSD user interface currently only supports the minting of sfrxETH, with crvUSD coming shortly

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Curve Deploys Stablecoin Smart Contract on Ethereum

Finalizing UI may be the final step before access to crvUSD

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

The Secret Behind ‘Set It and Forget It’ Crypto Investing Hacks

The biggest obstacle to investing is the investor — the fear of loss makes people invest conservatively, while greed prevents investors from realizing profits following a substantial market uptrend

by John Lee Quigley /
DeFi

Curve Stablecoin in the Works as Proposal Goes to Governance Vote

The Curve community will vote to enable stablecoin pools which will use oracle price feeds

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DEX Trading Activity Picks Up Steam as Markets Spurn Centralization

Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Despite Upstaging Uniswap’s TVL, Curve May Still Not be Largest DEX

TVL is far from the only indicator of the health of a DeFi protocol

by Bessie Liu /

