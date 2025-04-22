Curve
Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield
Curve founder and his company are voting ‘yea’
Michael Egorov wants over $6 million for a year’s work on Curve
The incident happened after a “faulty multisig script” swapped Yearn’s entire treasury balance
A series of “handshake” deals to bail out a now-infamous lending position are now in the hot seat following a price rout
The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens
Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising
Smarter lending marketplaces and rapid-response whitehat teams have improved DeFi’s security posture following the Curve exploits
Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits
We cannot let collective greed, sloppiness or foolish risk-taking prevent us from giving the future of finance the future it deserves
Blockworks Research explains Curve was the “end target” of the hack and Vyper was the means by which it took place
To shore up his positions and prevent a possible liquidation cascade, Curve founder Michael Egorov has turned to unlikely sources of liquidity
If CRV dips below 65%, it will be at risk of liquidation
Code bug leaves four Curve Finance pools vulnerable to theft of over $70 million, but all other pools now safe, spokesperson says
As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions
Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?
Curve founder Michael Egorov misappropriated trade secrets by falsely promising the plaintiffs a stake in Curve, three venture capital firms claim
The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity
CrvUSD user interface currently only supports the minting of sfrxETH, with crvUSD coming shortly
Finalizing UI may be the final step before access to crvUSD
The biggest obstacle to investing is the investor — the fear of loss makes people invest conservatively, while greed prevents investors from realizing profits following a substantial market uptrend
The Curve community will vote to enable stablecoin pools which will use oracle price feeds
Decentralized exchanges offer a beacon of hope to those proponents seeking an alternative to the current system
TVL is far from the only indicator of the health of a DeFi protocol