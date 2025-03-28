Digital Asset Summit

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Talk around stablecoins, tokenization picking up

Is the finance world becoming “more liquid”? Experts give their takes as TradFi players consider new moves

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoins and the bullish institutional outlook: DAS takeaways

Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”

by Felix Jauvin /
PolicySupply Shock

Bitcoin investor who bought at $0.25 says US will never buy 5 million BTC

Trace Mayer warns that the government shouldn’t “smash buy” without a long-term strategy

by Pete Rizzo /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Crypto will remain ‘narrative-driven’ for a while: Eric Peters

Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Two projects Pantera’s Cosmo Jiang is watching

Pantera’s Jiang thinks that AI is going to become as important to our everyday lives as the internet is today

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Crypto promises ‘institutional adoption’. What does that mean?

“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Execs expect patient SEC after SOL futures launch, more altcoin filings

Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Mega VC raises aren’t ‘good for the decentralized efforts’ of crypto

DAS panelists shared strong venture capital takeaways, from how big a raise should be to the role VCs play in the industry

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump praises crypto ‘pioneers’, reaffirms need for supportive laws

At DAS, the US president noted he’s called upon Congress to enact “simple, common-sense rules” for stablecoins and market structure

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Tokens aren’t fundamentally focused yet: Sigel

At DAS, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel weighed in on a market that’s “90% flows and 10% fundamentals”

by Katherine Ross /
People

Trump promises US will ‘dominate crypto’

The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

DAS Day 2: Another SEC move and more exec predictions

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds interest rates, indicates 50bps cut by end of year

Just ahead of the FOMC’s decision, Mohamed El-Erian discussed the Fed’s interest rate narrative on the DAS main stage

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

A bipartisan future for crypto? Ro Khanna weighs in at DAS

The California Democrat discusses partisan divides, upcoming bills and the pro-crypto shift in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto industry a ‘tale of two cities’ as institutions opt in: DAS

Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Digital Asset Summit Day 3: UK policymakers say they are all-in on crypto 

The third and final day of the conference started off with a bang when SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci bashed his former boss

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

The UK is at a turning point in crypto regulation, policymakers say 

The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

ETF adoption set to keep driving bitcoin price: 10T’s Dan Tapiero

“The entire US wealth management world is trying to cross this little bridge into the new world,” crypto fund executive says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Goldman Sachs head of digital assets: The future is on public blockchains 

But Goldman’s Mathew McDermott says the bank wants to see public blockchains “mature” before expanding in that arena

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

DAS 2021: Galaxy’s Fabiano Says Most Mining Energy is Renewable

The sustainability of bitcoin mining has come under harsh criticism recently, but experts insist that the industry is on the right track toward sustainability.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

DAS 2021: Could DeFi Make Savings Accounts Obsolete?

With offerings such as yield farming, Vesper’s Matthew Roszak said DeFi could usher in a new era of financial optimization where many people will no longer only use third party intermediaries like retail banks to store their savings

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DAS 2021: Owning an NFT is Like Owning a ‘Piece of Innovation’

Skeptics question why someone would pay a large sum of money for what appears to be a cartoon, but Ikigai Founder Travis Kling described holding the asset similar to “owning a layer of innovation.”

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFi

DAS 2021: Ava Labs’ Wu Says Economies will Depend on Next-Gen Layer 1s

Leader of team behind the Avalanche blockchain says fastest to innovate will win protocol war.

by Ben Strack /

