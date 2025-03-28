Digital Asset Summit
Is the finance world becoming “more liquid”? Experts give their takes as TradFi players consider new moves
Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”
Trace Mayer warns that the government shouldn’t “smash buy” without a long-term strategy
Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals
Pantera’s Jiang thinks that AI is going to become as important to our everyday lives as the internet is today
“Every asset manager and bank doing ‘crypto’ is earning insane fees for putting things ‘onchain,'” read a slide from Meltem Demiror’s DAS talk
Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products
DAS panelists shared strong venture capital takeaways, from how big a raise should be to the role VCs play in the industry
At DAS, the US president noted he’s called upon Congress to enact “simple, common-sense rules” for stablecoins and market structure
At DAS, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel weighed in on a market that’s “90% flows and 10% fundamentals”
The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse got a standing ovation on the DAS stage when he shared that the SEC plans to drop its appeal against Ripple
Just ahead of the FOMC’s decision, Mohamed El-Erian discussed the Fed’s interest rate narrative on the DAS main stage
The California Democrat discusses partisan divides, upcoming bills and the pro-crypto shift in Washington
Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown
The third and final day of the conference started off with a bang when SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci bashed his former boss
The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework
“The entire US wealth management world is trying to cross this little bridge into the new world,” crypto fund executive says
But Goldman’s Mathew McDermott says the bank wants to see public blockchains “mature” before expanding in that arena
The sustainability of bitcoin mining has come under harsh criticism recently, but experts insist that the industry is on the right track toward sustainability.
With offerings such as yield farming, Vesper’s Matthew Roszak said DeFi could usher in a new era of financial optimization where many people will no longer only use third party intermediaries like retail banks to store their savings
Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto
Skeptics question why someone would pay a large sum of money for what appears to be a cartoon, but Ikigai Founder Travis Kling described holding the asset similar to “owning a layer of innovation.”
Leader of team behind the Avalanche blockchain says fastest to innovate will win protocol war.