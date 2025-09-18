EigenCloud

Business

Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessMarkets

Cap Labs attracts capital with EigenLayer-backed credit model

The GENIUS-compliant cUSD stablecoin surges past $67M in one week

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Eigen Labs lays off 25% of employees, turns focus to EigenCloud

“These changes enable us to sustainably pursue our long-term objectives with renewed focus and energy,” Eigen Labs CEO Sreeram Kannan said in a note seen by Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

EigenCloud launches aiming to bring verifiability to everything

EigenCloud wants to make crypto-economic guarantees a plug-and-play primitive

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

EigenLayer expands restaking links with Mantle and ZKsync

New integrations grow EigenLayer’s role in Ethereum’s modular security stack

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

EigenLayer’s biggest node operator promises revenue-sharing

Plus, crypto VC funding in Q3 is still lagging

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Critics question the transparency and true float of EIGEN tokens

Plus, Sky’s soaring stablecoin and simpler bitcoin staking

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EigenLayer announces 86M token airdrop for Season 2

Meanwhile, Euler returns with a V2 launch of its lending protocol

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

AltLayer’s Wizard simplifies EigenLayer AVS deployment

AltLayer’s new platform offers developers templates and tools to rapidly deploy Actively Validated Services

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

Airdrop backscratching is crypto’s latest dilemma

EigenLayer is at the center of what could be seen as an uncomfortable conversation

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Who needs an igloo? Pudgy Penguins is getting an L2

Plus, Telegram is cooking up something new that supports Web3

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Jito is building a restaking product

Plus, what you missed this week in Solanaland

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Jito unveils code for Solana restaking network

Solana’s biggest liquid staking provider takes a meaningful step towards restaking

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Does Ethena portend a Symbiotic edge over Eigen?

If “restake anything” is the new narrative, LRT providers don’t want to miss it

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the Roman Empire and crypto have in common

Plus, VC dollars are pivoting away from modular tech

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

Symbiotic aims to be the Uniswap of shared security

The protocol’s ambitions for securing networks go beyond Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Solana restaking protocol Solayer soft-launches deposits

The deposits hit a $20 million cap in just 45 minutes

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: What’s wrong with EigenLayer’s airdrop

There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

Eigen Labs drops white paper debuting EIGEN token

The 43-page white paper explained the new token, with claims set to start on May 10

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Custodia keeps its Fed lawsuit alive

Custodia’s battle is the latest of several crypto-centric cases that may set the tone for how the industry interacts with regulators

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Funding Wrap: Investors place more EigenLayer bets

Plus, Movement Labs bags $38M and a wallet provider scores $15M

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

What was behind the run on Renzo’s liquid restaked ETH?

Renzo benefitted from the hyped up restaking narrative and points bonanza

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

The risks of restaking are extremely overrated

Like any new idea, restaking protocols will need a long break-in period to ensure their technical safety — but that’s doesn’t mean they’re not extremely promising

by Adam Efrima /

