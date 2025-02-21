ETF

There are a total of 154 articles associated with ETF.
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto ETF updates signal regulatory evolution

US crypto index ETFs — in their earliest forms — are now live

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin begins 2024 by rising above $45K

Bitcoin is in the green today after a price jump above $45,000.

by Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

Staking can modernize the Ethereum ETF

Ignoring staking rewards in the Ethereum ETF space is simply leaving money on the table

by Martin Leinweber&Joshua Deems /
Business

21.co taps ETF veteran to aid ‘ambitious global expansion’

Mandy Chiu joins the company in a newly created role as it seeks to offer US bitcoin and ether ETFs via a partnership with Ark Invest

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Forget about bitcoin ETFs — let’s make a Lightning Fund

The current bitcoin ETF applications are missing out by failing to tap into bitcoin’s network effects

by Jesse Shrader /
Finance

SEC Not Ready to Approve Ether Futures ETFs, Sources Say — But Why?

After Grayscale and Bitwise paused plans for such funds Wednesday, industry watchers point to ETH’s futures market liquidity and asset classification

by Ben Strack /
Business

Grayscale, Bitwise Pumping Brakes on ETH Futures Plans

VanEck and ProShares withdrew applications to launch similar products in August 2021 just days after filing

by Ben Strack /
Policy

 21Shares and Ark Invest Again Try for Spot Bitcoin ETF — But Why Now?

Latest proposal could be part of a “getting in line process” ahead of an anticipated court ruling, one industry watcher said, though competing issuers may wait to re-file

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin, QQQ Correlation Dips to Lowest Level in More Than 3 Years

The 30-day correlation coefficient for bitcoin and QQQ, the tech-heavy ETF known as the Qs, sat at -0.75 on Friday.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Futures and Short ETFs Record Huge Volume Spike Tuesday

Increased activity came amid volatile markets as Binance revealed intention to buy FTX

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

First Charles Schwab Crypto ETF Set to Launch Next Week

Charles Schwab’s first crypto fund has lower expense ratio than similar products issued by BlackRock and Fidelity

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares Exec: Bitcoin Futures ETF a ‘Real, Robust and First-class Solution’

The firm’s bitcoin-linked products account for roughly $770 million in combined assets under management

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Short Bitcoin ETFs Popular as Traders Capitalize on Crypto’s Bear Market

Trade volumes for inverse bitcoin ETFs — which provide short exposure — are surging alongside institutional investor inflows

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto ETPs Saw ‘Abysmal’ Returns in June

Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Grayscale Faces Uphill Battle With Lawsuit Against SEC

Crypto industry watchers are unconvinced Grayscale can win its lawsuit to overturn the SEC’s decision on its spot bitcoin ETF

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Grayscale ‘Encouraged’ by SEC Rulings Ahead of Bitcoin ETF Decision

The regulator is set to rule on the digital currency asset manager’s proposal to convert its bitcoin trust to an ETF by July 6

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Investment Products Endured $453M of Outflows Last Week

CoinShares reports record outflows, driven by redemptions from Purpose Investments offerings

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitwise CIO: Market Volatility Doesn’t Help Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Industry execs agree, however, that the launch of a product betting against bitcoin could be a positive signal

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares To Launch First US ETF That’s Bearish on Bitcoin

Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Valkyrie Raises $11M in Push To Offer More Crypto Funds

BNY Mellon participated in the strategic round as the fund group seeks to expand headcount

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale Investments Hires Ex-US Solicitor General

Firm adds muscle to its legal counsel before SEC rules on its bitcoin ETF application

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitwise, Multicoin Capital Spin Up Metaverse Index and Fund

Firms partnered with venture capitalist Matthew Ball to offer benchmark and corresponding fund

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Morgan Stanley, BlockFi Execs Disagree on Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Such products, not yet approved in the US, come with risks but are a good access point for institutions, they say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

FTX US Launches Zero-commission Stock Trading

The offering allows users to trade hundreds of stocks and ETFs alongside crypto and NFTs

by Ben Strack /

