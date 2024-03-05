exchange

Finance

Deutsche Börse exchange debuts crypto platform for institutions

German exchange giant Deutsche Börse intros digital asset trading, settlement and custody services amid crypto price rally

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Cube.Exchange squares the circle of decentralization

Merging TradFi stability with Web3 innovation, Cube.Exchange challenges the norms of traditional crypto exchanges

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried took the stand, but it’s really CEXs on trial

After Bankman-Fried’s guilty verdict last week, CEXs have a target on their back

by Henry Liu /
Finance

Finance Giants Join Forces To Launch Crypto Exchange

Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets among the firms backing the new company

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Afghanistan Shuts 16 Crypto Exchanges, Arrests Staff: Report

Crypto adoption in Afghanistan jumped after the Taliban takeover last year, but now police are reportedly clamping down on the local scene

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Limits Withdrawals, Keeps Most Assets Locked

CoinFLEX is attempting to resolve its issues by limiting withdrawals ahead of a possible acquisition from equity investors.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Binance.US’ Zero-fee Bitcoin Trading May Trigger Fee War for Exchanges

The move puts pressure on other crypto exchanges to follow suit

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Coinbase-backed Vauld Cuts Workforce by 30%, Seeks To Halve Exec Pay

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld is the next firm to downsize, despite raising $25 million one year ago

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase To Cut 18% of Workforce, CEO Wary of Potential Recession

Coinbase’s decision to cut jobs comes less than two weeks after the firm said it would pause hiring and rescind job offers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Native Crypto Exchange Tokens Hint at First Sign of Broader Market Recovery

Crypto exchange tokens are faring much better than bluechip cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether, in the lingering aftermath of Terra’s implosion

by David Canellis /
Finance

Ex-Jefferies Execs, Former Euronext FX CTO To Launch Crypto Exchange

Crossover Markets Group seeks to serve TradFi institutions and crypto-native firms looking for low-latency infrastructure

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Exchange FTX Has Mulled Funding Outside Managers After Investor Interest

Blockworks exclusive: FTX has explored the possibility of adding its first fund of funds operation in recent months, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Rolls Out Test of Fee-free Trading

Trading fees have historically make up the bulk of Coinbase’s revenue, but the exchange is trying to diversity its business lines

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Coinbase: DeFi Growth Spikes as Crypto Shifts to Web3 Technologies

Decentralized exchanges gathered over $1 trillion in cumulative volume during 2021

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Policy

Coinbase Hires SEC Counsel in Regulatory Role

Thaya Knight joins crypto exchange after working for Commissioner Elad Roisman

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CEO of London Metal Exchange Latest Finance Exec to Join Crypto Firm

Matthew Chamberlain is set to join digital asset custodian Komainu as its new chief executive

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange FTX US Vying for CFTC Sign-off on Margin Trades

The expansion into margin trading comes on the heels of the exchange’s acquisition of institutional crypto trader LedgerX

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Binance CEO Signals Exchange is Looking for Permanent Home

In an interview with SCMP, Zhao said that Binance is working hard to become more regulatory friendly and that includes creating what regulators flag the most — a centralized headquarters.

by Sam Reynolds /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Drops Nearly 11% Tuesday on Whale Leverage Liquidations

ByBit Reports $1.41 billion in bitcoin, $878.58 million in ether positions ‘rekt’ in the last 24 hours

by Sam Reynolds /

