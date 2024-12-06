FDIC
“Law-abiding American businesses should be able to access banking services without government interference,” Coinbase’s Paul Grewal said on X
Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week
Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies
Coinbase requested information from both the SEC and FDIC in 2023, but was denied, sparking fresh legal action
The Office of the Inspector General made some recommendations to update the FDIC’s approach to crypto activities by supervised institutions
Binance US updated its terms of service to comply with the FDIC and finalize its transition to a crypto-only exchange
This year, the FDIC’s annual risk review includes a section on crypto
The stablecoin issuer’s SBV holdings were backstopped by the FDIC
OKCoin faces accusations of making false claims on three separate instances that is FDIC-insured
“Billions of dollars” are currently stored in apps like Venmo and PayPal and just like crypto exchanges, they are not FDIC insured
The chair acknowledged his agency’s shortcomings in acting sooner to curb the crisis spreading throughout Signature’s operations
Cross River Bank was ordered to improve internal controls and eliminate unsafe practices
Calls are growing for transparency over how the FDIC assumed control of crypto-friendly banks Signature and Silicon Valley Bank
An estimated $4 billion in cryptoassets will remain under the receivership of the FDIC
The narrative conflating SVB with crypto woes is dangerously misleading
Potential acquirers of Signature will tell the FDIC what assets and liabilities they’re willing to take from the bank, the FDIC representative added
Banks should not lend deposits made by crypto customers and should hold cash to back all deposits, the statement said
Tweet by FTX US President Brett Harrison could potentially harm investors, FDIC says in letter
Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC
