FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase’s fray with the FDIC continues

“Law-abiding American businesses should be able to access banking services without government interference,” Coinbase’s Paul Grewal said on X

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Biden’s SEC nominee appears safe

Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Biden nominees emerge from Senate confirmation hearings unscathed

Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coinbase announces lawsuits against SEC, FDIC in Freedom of Information Act dispute

Coinbase requested information from both the SEC and FDIC in 2023, but was denied, sparking fresh legal action

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FDIC lacks ‘clear procedures’ for crypto-related risks, report says

The Office of the Inspector General made some recommendations to update the FDIC’s approach to crypto activities by supervised institutions

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance.US accounts ‘not eligible’ for FDIC insurance protections

Binance US updated its terms of service to comply with the FDIC and finalize its transition to a crypto-only exchange

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FDIC says more than 85 businesses are lying about being insured

This year, the FDIC’s annual risk review includes a section on crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Circle was SVB’s biggest client: report

The stablecoin issuer’s SBV holdings were backstopped by the FDIC

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

FDIC warns OKCoin about deceiving customers with protection claims

OKCoin faces accusations of making false claims on three separate instances that is FDIC-insured

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Not Just a Crypto Issue: PayPal and Venmo Lack FDIC Insurance Too

“Billions of dollars” are currently stored in apps like Venmo and PayPal and just like crypto exchanges, they are not FDIC insured

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto, Regulatory Oversight Both Culpable in Signature’s Collapse, FDIC Chair Admits

The chair acknowledged his agency’s shortcomings in acting sooner to curb the crisis spreading throughout Signature’s operations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Circle Banking Partner Ordered to Correct ‘Unsafe’ Practices

Cross River Bank was ordered to improve internal controls and eliminate unsafe practices

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

FDIC Chair Grilled Over Crypto-friendly Bank Takeovers

Calls are growing for transparency over how the FDIC assumed control of crypto-friendly banks Signature and Silicon Valley Bank

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

New York Community Bank Will Acquire Signature — But Not Crypto Holdings

An estimated $4 billion in cryptoassets will remain under the receivership of the FDIC

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Don’t Blame Crypto for Your Banking Problems

The narrative conflating SVB with crypto woes is dangerously misleading

by Linda Jeng /
Finance

FDIC Seeks To Sell Signature Bank — Crypto Business and All

Potential acquirers of Signature will tell the FDIC what assets and liabilities they’re willing to take from the bank, the FDIC representative added

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Banks Should Back Deposits From Crypto Customers With Cash: US Agencies

Banks should not lend deposits made by crypto customers and should hold cash to back all deposits, the statement said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

FDIC Accuses FTX US of Making Misleading Statements

Tweet by FTX US President Brett Harrison could potentially harm investors, FDIC says in letter

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Lender Voyager’s Marketing Materials Under FDIC Scanner

Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Institutional Money Drives Bitcoin Higher, China Grapples with Energy Crisis

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and co-host, Mark Yusko.

Finance

Coinbase’s New Direct Deposit Feature Allows Users to Get Paychecks in Crypto

Users can get paid in any of the cryptocurrencies available on the crypto exchange, or opt for direct deposit of US dollars on the platform.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Oasis Pro Markets Taps Anchorage for ATS Custody and Settlement

Oasis Pro Markets is one of the few crypto trading institutions that has an Alternative Trading System License

by Sam Reynolds /

