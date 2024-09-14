Friend.tech

Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech team steps back, relinquishing control of platform

Plus, Osmosis goes cross-chain with Polaris DEX-aggregator

by Donovan Choy /
Empire Newsletter

A new cycle could boost sentiment and price action

Plus, the rise and fall of Friend.tech

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Binance US taps new chief compliance officer

Elsewhere, the Telos Foundation tapped a new executive director

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

Play-to-earn as we know it is dead: Long live SocialFi

I urge developers, industry leaders and the broader crypto community to delve deeper into the gaming possibilities that SocialFi presents

by Corey Wilton /
Web3

Resuscitate your Spotify Wrapped with these 5 podcast episodes

We can’t all have impeccable taste in music — some of us need to spend the next 2 weeks diversifying our listening experience

by Hannah Finnerty /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech sign-ups falter

Plus, CryptoPunks see year-best value and LootRush lets gamers rent out NFTs

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: A bullish week for blockchain gaming

Plus, French fashion house Maison Margiela is advancing its Web3 roadmap

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Friend.tech sees record outflows as top user jumps ship

The SocialFi app appears to be losing steam even as crypto enjoys its best week in over a year

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

What is SocialFi? Unpacking crypto’s answer to social media

Investors and founders give their perspectives on what Web3’s answer to social media could look like

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Austrian tourism providers want to mint your vacation

The partnership is part of a broader wave of interest in Web3 tourism applications. Plus, tattoos go on-chain and Friend.tech sees higher sell volume

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Friend.tech copycats eager to capitalize on social finance craze

Various iterations of the popular social media tokenization app cropped up in September

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Friend.tech momentum stalls

A drop in activity calls into question the longevity of the platform and its ability to generate revenue

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Friend.tech is mostly harmless — for now

Let’s not conflate Friend.tech with the broader social token use case set, which is vast and actually has genuine potential

by Nick Almond /
Analysis

Friend.tech: Flash in the pan or inevitable future of crypto financialization?

Crypto is “perfectly conducive” to Friend.tech’s use case, Van Bourg says

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Using Friend.tech? Accountants advise keeping close records

Accountants say anyone trading on the popular app should expect to report their activities and profits to the IRS

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Selling shares in yourself is so hot right now

Hasn’t history already taught us how bad it is to assign monetary value to humans?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Web3

Are you bullish or bearish on Friend.tech?

Ansem warns that betting on Friend.tech shares is highly speculative: “If it goes up too fast, it’s going to come down”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Friend.tech will likely draw the SEC’s attention, legal experts say

Friend.tech surged over the weekend, raking in more than $1 million in fees over a 24-hour period, and potentially getting Gary Gensler’s attention

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Decentralized social media app Friend.tech is surging

The new social token app has processed over 1.3 million transactions since launch

by Bessie Liu /

