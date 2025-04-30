FTX

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

FTX repayments loom over Solana

Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

The market isn’t crashing because of scandals and bad news

If hacks were real bear catalysts, why did the market shrug them off?

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s origins: Catastrophe strikes

Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

FTX payouts begin, but will creditors buy back in?

With $800 million now flowing to creditors, some expect a market boost — yet many remain cautious after years of waiting

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

FTX didn’t know Backpack bought its EU arm

We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Backpack acquires FTX EU and its 110K former users

The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

FTX co-founder won’t serve time in prison, judge rules

Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

A closer look at BTC’s record-setting surge above $86K

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan expects BTC to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and continue upward in 2025

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Remembering FTX: How the collapse shaped crypto’s future

Tracing centralized missteps to the industry’s push for transparency and stability

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

2 years on from FTX collapse, bitcoin tops $82K

FTX is still in bankruptcy proceedings, but the process is set to come to an end fairly soon

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-FTX engineering head avoids prison, sentenced to 3 years supervised release

Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, ADA listed in Crypto.com Wells notice

The same tokens were also named as securities in the SEC’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

The FTX saga is finally coming to an end

A repayment plan has officially been approved, nearly two years after FTX went bust

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge approves FTX bankruptcy plan

FTX “never had the crypto” to make in-kind distributions, witness says at FTX’s confirmation hearing

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Caroline Ellison sentenced while the SEC targets TUSD

Plus, is crypto cleaning up its act?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison sentenced to 24 months in prison

Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Post-FTX world needs ‘next-generation’ exchange, ex-Coinbase exec says

The new exchange seeks to differentiate from incumbents via a non-custodial, stablecoin-native model

by Ben Strack /
Policy

BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings ‘golden standard’ compared to FTX: Lawyers

BlockFi and FTX both seem to be nearing the end of their bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried files appeal in fraud, conspiracy case 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

Election burnout has come for political memecoins

Plus, how the FTX collapse played out in Asian countries

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

ISM PMI’s hint at further goods disinflation

Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Galois Capital to pay $225K to investors in SEC settlement

The former hedge fund lost a bulk of its crypto following the FTX collapse

by Katherine Ross /
People

DOJ charges former FTX exec’s partner with campaign finance violations

Ryan Salame’s partner, Michelle Bond, faces multiple campaign finance violation charges

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

‘Cryptomania’ reveals the true cost of SBF’s charitable facade

There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.