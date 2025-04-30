FTX
Macro headwinds muddy Solana’s bullish narrative
If hacks were real bear catalysts, why did the market shrug them off?
Underlying Solana’s rapid 2021 ascent was its precarious dependency on Alameda Research and FTX
With $800 million now flowing to creditors, some expect a market boost — yet many remain cautious after years of waiting
We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned
The exchange also inherits FTX EU’s European regulatory license that will let users trade perpetual futures
Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Bitwise’s Matt Hougan expects BTC to hit $100,000 by the end of the year and continue upward in 2025
Tracing centralized missteps to the industry’s push for transparency and stability
FTX is still in bankruptcy proceedings, but the process is set to come to an end fairly soon
Nishad Singh won’t serve any jail time, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on Wednesday
The same tokens were also named as securities in the SEC’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance
A repayment plan has officially been approved, nearly two years after FTX went bust
FTX “never had the crypto” to make in-kind distributions, witness says at FTX’s confirmation hearing
Plus, is crypto cleaning up its act?
Ellison’s Tuesday sentencing comes months after Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year sentence
The new exchange seeks to differentiate from incumbents via a non-custodial, stablecoin-native model
BlockFi and FTX both seem to be nearing the end of their bankruptcy proceedings
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial
Plus, how the FTX collapse played out in Asian countries
Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today
The former hedge fund lost a bulk of its crypto following the FTX collapse
Ryan Salame’s partner, Michelle Bond, faces multiple campaign finance violation charges
There’s yet another Sam Bankman-Fried book out there, and I think you should read it