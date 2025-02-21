Galaxy Digital
A new Galaxy report shows how non-crypto native companies are utilizing Ethereum as a crypto entryway
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shared some views at the Ondo Summit last week
In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment
While acknowledging potential headwinds for risk assets, Galaxy’s Alex Thorn notes there are also plenty of catalysts
The three actively managed funds target equities in the blockchain and AI realms while seeking to manage volatility
Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto
The Mt Gox distributions may cause more downward pressure on bitcoin cash than bitcoin, Galaxy says
Crypto is likely to stay politicized until the Democrats pivot their questionable stance on the segment, Galaxy CEO says
Bitcoin has “a whole new set of salespeople” after the ETF approvals, Galaxy Digital’s CEO says — though “the rest of crypto is still a regulatory tug of war”
Certain ASIC models could change hands to miners with cheaper power costs rather than fully exiting the network, analysts said
Invesco Galaxy lowered BTCO’s fee from 0.39% to 0.25%
A range of traditional finance firms entering the crypto space have done so in recent months via link-ups with sector companies
Firms set to seek regulatory approval for their planned Euro-denominated stablecoin before the intended launch date in 12 to 18 months
Galaxy Digital, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms each gained more than 10% Monday as bitcoin flirted with $42,000
If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase
Bitcoin ETFs could see $14.4 billion of inflows in their first year trading, according to Galaxy Digital report — spurring a 74% BTC price jump
A key bitcoin mining expert also called it quits at Galaxy Digital this week
Amanda Fabiano spent the last three years at the crypto firm after leading Fidelity Investments’ efforts in the mining segment
The ETF giant and crypto-native firm forged a partnership in 2021 before filing for a spot bitcoin ETF in June
There were a fair number of high-profile departures this week, with exits at BCB Group, Square and the NEAR Foundation
FTX debtors want Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy to stake some assets
Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn expects a positive market response if House-backed crypto bills prompt Senate action
After FTX collapse stunted crypto institutional adoption, a bitcoin ETF would offer “a jolt of adrenaline,” Mike Novogratz says
A number of industry participants are eyeing the development of Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory initiatives