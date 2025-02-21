Galaxy Digital

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

More than 50 non-crypto native companies are building on Ethereum: Galaxy

A new Galaxy report shows how non-crypto native companies are utilizing Ethereum as a crypto entryway

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto narratives as we await next market move 

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shared some views at the Ondo Summit last week

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Securitize, Galaxy, Hashdex add leaders

In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BTC sees pre-Thanksgiving lift after ‘healthy’ correction

While acknowledging potential headwinds for risk assets, Galaxy’s Alex Thorn notes there are also plenty of catalysts

by Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street unveils crypto ETFs with partner Galaxy

The three actively managed funds target equities in the blockchain and AI realms while seeking to manage volatility

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Galaxy’s Novogratz ‘hopeful’ VP Harris will be pro-crypto

Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Mt Gox distributions may not be all doom and gloom for bitcoin

The Mt Gox distributions may cause more downward pressure on bitcoin cash than bitcoin, Galaxy says

by Katherine Ross /
FinancePolicy

Bitcoin may stay in a ‘consolidation phase’ until US election: Novogratz

Crypto is likely to stay politicized until the Democrats pivot their questionable stance on the segment, Galaxy CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Macro factors, ‘boomer’ wealth to spur more crypto adoption

Bitcoin has “a whole new set of salespeople” after the ETF approvals, Galaxy Digital’s CEO says — though “the rest of crypto is still a regulatory tug of war”

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

20% of bitcoin network hash rate could go offline after halving: Galaxy

Certain ASIC models could change hands to miners with cheaper power costs rather than fully exiting the network, analysts said

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Invesco Galaxy lowers bitcoin ETF fee to match BlackRock, Fidelity 

Invesco Galaxy lowered BTCO’s fee from 0.39% to 0.25%

by Katherine Ross /
Business

The most significant crypto partnerships forged in 2023

A range of traditional finance firms entering the crypto space have done so in recent months via link-ups with sector companies

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy, DWS and Flow Traders eye stablecoin launch on Ethereum, Solana

Firms set to seek regulatory approval for their planned Euro-denominated stablecoin before the intended launch date in 12 to 18 months

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto stocks are riding the spot bitcoin ETF wave

Galaxy Digital, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms each gained more than 10% Monday as bitcoin flirted with $42,000

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin momentum could fuel further short squeeze, says Galaxy exec

If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

To gauge impact of bitcoin spot ETF, analysts look to gold

Bitcoin ETFs could see $14.4 billion of inflows in their first year trading, according to Galaxy Digital report — spurring a 74% BTC price jump

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto hiring: Major layoffs at Yuga Labs, Ledger and Chainalysis this week

A key bitcoin mining expert also called it quits at Galaxy Digital this week

by James Cirrone /
Business

Galaxy mining head exits to consult miners ahead of halving

Amanda Fabiano spent the last three years at the crypto firm after leading Fidelity Investments’ efforts in the mining segment

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Invesco, Galaxy float latest spot ether ETF proposal

The ETF giant and crypto-native firm forged a partnership in 2021 before filing for a spot bitcoin ETF in June

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto hiring: Galaxy Digital doubles down on Europe with new C-suite hire

There were a fair number of high-profile departures this week, with exits at BCB Group, Square and the NEAR Foundation

by James Cirrone /
Business

FTX wants Galaxy Digital to stake, hedge and manage its crypto

FTX debtors want Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy to stake some assets

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin market catalysts on Galaxy’s charts

Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn expects a positive market response if House-backed crypto bills prompt Senate action

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Galaxy CEO: Crypto headwinds dissipating with bitcoin ETF plans, Ripple ruling

After FTX collapse stunted crypto institutional adoption, a bitcoin ETF would offer “a jolt of adrenaline,” Mike Novogratz says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Why Hong Kong could be crypto’s next ‘center of gravity’

A number of industry participants are eyeing the development of Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory initiatives

by Michael Bodley /

