Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Solana’s biggest DePIN is setting records

In recent weeks, Helium has hit new all-time highs while passing major protocol milestones

by Jeff Albus /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Nova Labs announces SEC settlement

The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Helium Mobile expands presence in Mexico

The move hints at Helium Mobile’s broader development strategy

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Helium Mobile introduces free plan, hikes price for unlimited data

Legacy subscribers will keep their $20 per month price

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Gensler wraps tenure as SEC chair with lawsuit against Nova Labs

A Nova Labs exec referred to the last-day lawsuit “as irresponsible as it is wrong-headed”

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterWeb3

Helium partners with DAWN to create ‘last-mile internet solution’

Two Solana DePIN projects are teaming up to take on big telecom

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Helium’s tech provided emergency cell service during Hurricane Helene

The “Helium hotspot beacon” is a miniature off-grid cell phone tower that uses Starlink and a Helium hotspot

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Helium revenues heat up just in time for a new DAWN

DAWN is positioning itself as a decentralized protocol for gigabit-level internet access

by David Canellis /
Business

Helium Mobile’s parent company cut nearly 40% of staff in August

The Nova Labs departures spanned multiple departments, sources said

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun appears immune to bad vibes

Plus, memecoins are undeniably relevant in Solanaland

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s missing venture capital

SOL surged over the weekend, following the bullish events at the Bitcoin 2024 conference

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Inside Helium’s vision for the future

Our interview with Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiWeb3

Helium eyes energy sector with ‘virtual power plant’ network

The Srcful partnership is part of a broader plan to onboard Helium “subnetworks”

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Helium eyes energy sector with new solar power play

A Swedish energy-focused project named Srcful proposed to become a Helium subnetwork with its own ENERGY token

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: A conversation with Solana’s first VC

Plus, Helium’s plans to expand beyond its decentralized wireless mission

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How ‘number-go-up’ fuels DePIN

Plus, are stablecoins still crypto’s killer app?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Helium Mobile is letting third parties license its hardware

Plus, the rise of RWAs could bring about a significant shift in how real-world investments are managed and accessed

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Helium Mobile’s developer is now licensing its tech stack

The distributed cell plan provider started selling its own hotspots in October 2023

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Lightspeed Newsletter: Helium eyes the big guys

How Helium Mobile’s plan to decentralize cell coverage is catching on

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

DePin projects have gained momentum on Solana blockchain

Blockchain technology is being used to incentivize community building in the real world

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Unlimited Helium Mobile cell plan goes nationwide for $20 a month

Nova Labs will hope to grow Helium’s hotspot network to reduce backup coverage costs paid to T-Mobile

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Helium hotspots go live in bid to turn Miami network profitable

The Web3 telecommunications company is rolling out plug-and-play hotspots that Miami residents can purchase for $250

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Helium Mobile a ‘mass market product’ that ‘hides the crypto bits,’ CEO says

Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar details the Helium Mobile platform as an example of a crypto-based product with mass market appeal

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Helium Token Holders Approve Switch to Solana Blockchain

Crypto-powered wireless network Helium will officially migrate from its own blockchain to Solana, with 81% of voters agreeing to the move

by Shalini Nagarajan /

