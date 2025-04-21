Helium
In recent weeks, Helium has hit new all-time highs while passing major protocol milestones
The firm behind Helium announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC
The move hints at Helium Mobile’s broader development strategy
Legacy subscribers will keep their $20 per month price
A Nova Labs exec referred to the last-day lawsuit “as irresponsible as it is wrong-headed”
Two Solana DePIN projects are teaming up to take on big telecom
The “Helium hotspot beacon” is a miniature off-grid cell phone tower that uses Starlink and a Helium hotspot
DAWN is positioning itself as a decentralized protocol for gigabit-level internet access
The Nova Labs departures spanned multiple departments, sources said
Plus, memecoins are undeniably relevant in Solanaland
SOL surged over the weekend, following the bullish events at the Bitcoin 2024 conference
Our interview with Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar
The Srcful partnership is part of a broader plan to onboard Helium “subnetworks”
A Swedish energy-focused project named Srcful proposed to become a Helium subnetwork with its own ENERGY token
Plus, Helium’s plans to expand beyond its decentralized wireless mission
Plus, are stablecoins still crypto’s killer app?
Plus, the rise of RWAs could bring about a significant shift in how real-world investments are managed and accessed
The distributed cell plan provider started selling its own hotspots in October 2023
How Helium Mobile’s plan to decentralize cell coverage is catching on
Blockchain technology is being used to incentivize community building in the real world
Nova Labs will hope to grow Helium’s hotspot network to reduce backup coverage costs paid to T-Mobile
The Web3 telecommunications company is rolling out plug-and-play hotspots that Miami residents can purchase for $250
Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar details the Helium Mobile platform as an example of a crypto-based product with mass market appeal
Crypto-powered wireless network Helium will officially migrate from its own blockchain to Solana, with 81% of voters agreeing to the move