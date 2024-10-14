Larry Fink

Markets

As BTC passes $66K, is ‘Uptober’ finally upon us?

Factors contributing to crypto market moves include China stimulus, comments from BlackRock’s CEO and the delay of an expected sell pressure event

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Just how safe is the $51 billion sitting in bitcoin ETFs?

The FBI has a warning for crypto: North Korean hackers are on the prowl

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

BlackRock bitcoin fund accounts for 20% of the firm’s Q1 ETF net inflows 

The “fastest-growing ETF in history” has seen net inflows on every trading day since its Jan. 11 launch

by Ben Strack /
People

Who’s the better bitcoin salesman: Larry Fink or Michael Saylor?

An unwavering bitcoin bull versus a TradFi CEO who has come around on the asset class — both have proven influential in quickening BTC adoption to different groups

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

BlackRock clearly wants to take crypto seriously. Too bad it’s forever silly.

It’s taken years for BlackRock to start working with Ethereum — and crypto ruined it within minutes

by David Canellis /
Business

BlackRock’s Fink notes ‘pent-up interest’ after fake bitcoin ETF news

BlackRock’s CEO observed that even though the reports were incorrect, the market’s reaction signaled significant underlying demand for crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Institutions are turning pro-crypto because of demand, not because they believe in it

“When BlackRock sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold”

by Darren Kleine /
People

BlackRock CEO has come a long way on bitcoin since 2017

It’s fair to say that Larry Fink’s views on bitcoin have shifted quite a bit in the last five years

by James Cirrone /
People

BlackRock’s Fink wants to ‘democratize’ crypto

Larry Fink joined Fox Business to discuss BlackRock’s application for a spot bitcoin ETF

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

BlackRock joins ranks of US bitcoin ETF hopefuls

BlackRock filed paperwork with the SEC for a spot bitcoin ETF on Thursday amid turbulent conditions for cryptocurrencies

by Ben Strack /
Business

BlackRock CEO Touts Tokenization, Warns US ‘Lagging’ in Innovation

Underlying technologies in the digital assets space could have exciting applications for the asset management industry, according to BlackRock’s Larry Fink

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

BlackRock CEO Still in Crypto for the Tech Despite FTX Scandal

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has appeared unfazed by losing $24 million through the sudden demise of crypto exchange FTX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

BlackRock Lists Blockchain ETF Days After Similar Fidelity Launch

World’s largest asset manager highlights blockchain tech in new paper about “megatrends”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock CEO: Ukraine War Could Speed Digital Currency Adoption

Larry Fink says world’s largest asset manager is studying digital assets, stablecoins and the underlying technologies

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock CEO Sees ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Digital Currency

Larry Fink says he remains uncertain how bitcoin will play out over the long-term

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BlackRock CEO: Clients Not Asking About Crypto

BlackRock boss claims pension funds, insurance companies and registered investment advisers showing little interest in the space.

by Ben Strack /

