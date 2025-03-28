LUNA

There are a total of 51 articles associated with LUNA.
article-image

Business

Galaxy to pay $200M to New York over alleged LUNA manipulation

According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto’s most hated rallies may have confirmed the bull market 

A new theory goes that the bull market can start once crypto’s most hated projects rally hard

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

‘Of course Kwon is welcome back,’ says Terra interim CEO

Could Do Kwon return to Terra? The new interim CEO seems more than open to it, no matter when that might be

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Terraform Labs Co-Founder Among 10 Indicted in South Korea

Seoul prosecutors reportedly froze more than $184 million in assets from the indicted individuals, including Daniel Shin

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Luna Is Not a Security Claims South Korean Court: Report

In US courts, Do Kwon denied that luna is a security by current regulatory standards

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

SBF Has One More Thing To Worry About: A US Attorney Inquiry

It is unclear how long the investigation has been going on, or whether Bankman-Fried has committed any wrongdoing in relation to the matter

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Terra Founder Do Kwon Still Defiant as South Korea Cancels Passport

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has reportedly moved to an undisclosed European country via Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

LUNA Classic Up 33% After Binance Commits to Burn Trading Fees

Terra community previously approved a 1.2% tax on LUNC to limit the token’s supply

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Where in the World is Do Kwon? Terra CEO Says ‘I’m Not On The Run’

Do Kwon, the crypto developer behind failed stablecoin ecosystem Terra, addressed his legal problems in a candid tweet thread on Saturday

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant for Terra CEO Do Kwon: Report

South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Why Did Luna Classic’s Price Surge in the Past Week?

LUNC market capitalization briefly hit $4 billion on Thursday

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

‘Unparalleled Luxury’: Nationals Still Pitching Exclusive ‘Terra Club’

Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

7 South Korean Crypto Exchanges Raided In Connection with TerraUSD Crash: Report

Prosecutors want to examine seized materials, question witnesses and determine whether TerraUSD’s crash was intentional

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Terraform Labs Employees Barred From Leaving South Korea

With founder Do Kwon reportedly in Singapore, South Korean prosecutors don’t want any more Terraform Labs employees leaving the country

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

All Terraform Labs Staff Subpoenaed as Investigations Ramp Up, Report

In Seoul, financial and securities crime investigators have reportedly subpoenaed all employees of Terraform Labs, the crypto startup behind failed algorithmic stablecoin UST

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Terra’s Forked LUNA Token Falls 70% a Day After Debut

Terra has revamped its blockchain ecosystem with its latest LUNA token having experienced a battering amid its market debut

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

In Wake of Stablecoin UST’s Implosion, New LUNA Launch Imminent

A governance vote for “rebirth” has ended, but the next chapter of Terra has yet to be written

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Why Are People Burning Their LUNA?

Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Can a Terra ‘Rebirth’ Save Investors?

The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

What Comes Next for Terra Ecosystem?

Some ecosystem participants have already published proposals on where to go from here

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Terra Halted Again, Exchanges Send Mixed Signals on Trading

The validator community remains engaged, but LUNA and UST in their current forms appear to be finished

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

LUNA Crash Has ETP Issuers Sweating Their Exposure

21Shares says LUNA’s low price and high volatility could lead the exchange to delist its Terra ETP

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Terra Community Halts and Patches Chain To Protect What’s Left

To prevent a governance attack, Terra validators press the pause button on LUNA delegations

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.