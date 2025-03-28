LUNA
According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens
A new theory goes that the bull market can start once crypto’s most hated projects rally hard
Could Do Kwon return to Terra? The new interim CEO seems more than open to it, no matter when that might be
Seoul prosecutors reportedly froze more than $184 million in assets from the indicted individuals, including Daniel Shin
In US courts, Do Kwon denied that luna is a security by current regulatory standards
It is unclear how long the investigation has been going on, or whether Bankman-Fried has committed any wrongdoing in relation to the matter
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has reportedly moved to an undisclosed European country via Dubai and Singapore
Terra community previously approved a 1.2% tax on LUNC to limit the token’s supply
Do Kwon, the crypto developer behind failed stablecoin ecosystem Terra, addressed his legal problems in a candid tweet thread on Saturday
South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws
LUNC market capitalization briefly hit $4 billion on Thursday
Months after the crash of UST and LUNA, a $38 million partnership between Terra and the Washington Nationals MLB team remains intact
Prosecutors want to examine seized materials, question witnesses and determine whether TerraUSD’s crash was intentional
With founder Do Kwon reportedly in Singapore, South Korean prosecutors don’t want any more Terraform Labs employees leaving the country
One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green
In Seoul, financial and securities crime investigators have reportedly subpoenaed all employees of Terraform Labs, the crypto startup behind failed algorithmic stablecoin UST
Terra has revamped its blockchain ecosystem with its latest LUNA token having experienced a battering amid its market debut
A governance vote for “rebirth” has ended, but the next chapter of Terra has yet to be written
Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning
The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”
Some ecosystem participants have already published proposals on where to go from here
The validator community remains engaged, but LUNA and UST in their current forms appear to be finished
21Shares says LUNA’s low price and high volatility could lead the exchange to delist its Terra ETP
To prevent a governance attack, Terra validators press the pause button on LUNA delegations