Analysis

Celebrating 80% price drawdowns, crypto’s most thrilling tradition

In crypto, survival often means bouncing back harder after the inevitable 80% correction

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Polygon’s ‘Biggest Little Upgrade’: MATIC to POL

POL’s new tokenomics will see an annual inflation rate of 2%.

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

SEC won’t claim SOL, MATIC and other tokens are securities in Binance lawsuit

According to the Tuesday court documents, the SEC has 30 days to formally file the amendment

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Two new crypto funds set to offer investors staking yield access

A fund by Laser Digital offers investors exposure to the Polygon network, while a new 21Shares ETP focuses on staking rewards from Toncoin

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Polygon wants to hand out $78M to boost on-chain activity

Polygon will reintroduce Polygon Village and hand out 110 million MATIC to ecosystem developers

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Polygon’s new zk-powered token is live on Ethereum mainnet

The transition from MATIC to POL is part of the Polygon ecosystem’s 2.0 plans

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Celsius crypto fire sale is starting: $63M out of $160M sent to exchange

Celsius has finally started sending crypto to exchange, with users waiting to repaid in bitcoin and ether

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Polygon’s MATIC is getting a makeover: Founders release white paper for POL

The tokenomics revamp is part of the network’s upgrade to Polygon 2.0

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Polygon 2.0 is crypto’s ‘most relevant technical announcement’: FalconX

Polygon is making up for poor year-to-date performance with a July rally, as markets appreciate its upcoming network upgrade

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Proudly un-American: Polygon 2.0 will be ‘developed and deployed outside US’ too

In the face of unfriendly US regulators and a divided Congress, are companies seeking to highlight overseas focus as a strength?

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

The SEC Says These Crypto Assets Are Securities: Their Reasoning Is Wrong

Gary Gensler’s SEC says these tokens are securities because they are “deflationary” — he’s wrong

by Bessie Liu&Casey Wagner /
Markets

Solana Flips MATIC to Reclaim Top 10: Is Dogecoin Next?

Now that Solana has flipped Polygon, could it finally catch back up to the world’s premiere doggy coin?

by David Canellis /
Markets

Polygon Upgrade Goes Live Following Low Governance Vote Turnout

A DAO analyst tells Blockworks lack of voter participation should not be perceived as a necessarily bad side of decentralized governance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Polygon NFT Sales On Track to Hit 2.2M by End of January

The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

