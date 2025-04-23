Memecoin

Empire NewsletterOpinion

Can content coins avoid ‘speculative destruction?’

Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

LIBRA showed us how the memecoin sausage is made — it’s gross

A memecoin scandal involving Argentine president Javier Milei has revealed the inside game

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

TRUMP is much more than a memecoin

President-elect Donald Trump launching his own coin may have sent crypto on an entirely new path

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Crypto AI agents are mostly old tech in new packaging

Jack explored the various AI and memecoin projects that have sprung up over the past month

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Crypto is all professor coins in the front, memecoins in the back

If crypto were hair, it would be a mullet — professor coins doing business in the front, memecoins partying at the back

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Is the microcap memecoin moment over?

Pump.fun’s revenue, which peaked in July, has fallen a little short so far this month, according to a report from K33

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

These 6 cryptocurrencies are hinting at a small cap summer

Crypto has only two mega-cap assets and five large caps — but there are over 140 small-cap tokens jostling for higher prices

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Pump dot Fun exploiter identified and arrested in London

A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Crypto memes could soon be regulated in the UK

The UK regulator is mulling whether to bring crypto memes under updated guidance on financial promotions, including across social media

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

‘Grumpy Cat’ Creator Sends Cease-and-Desist NFT to Memecoin Issuer

A Grumpy Cat memecoiner finds out what happens when copyright owners don’t approve of cryptocurrencies using their creations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

SHIB Overtakes DOGE as Top Dog in Possible Sign of Froth, Bitcoin Retreats: Markets Wrap

SHIB and DOGE battle it out for ‘top dog’ status, BTC retreats as evidence of froth in the market emerges.

by Sam Martin /

