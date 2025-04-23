Memecoin
Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.
A memecoin scandal involving Argentine president Javier Milei has revealed the inside game
President-elect Donald Trump launching his own coin may have sent crypto on an entirely new path
Jack explored the various AI and memecoin projects that have sprung up over the past month
If crypto were hair, it would be a mullet — professor coins doing business in the front, memecoins partying at the back
Pump.fun’s revenue, which peaked in July, has fallen a little short so far this month, according to a report from K33
Crypto has only two mega-cap assets and five large caps — but there are over 140 small-cap tokens jostling for higher prices
A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday
The UK regulator is mulling whether to bring crypto memes under updated guidance on financial promotions, including across social media
A Grumpy Cat memecoiner finds out what happens when copyright owners don’t approve of cryptocurrencies using their creations
SHIB and DOGE battle it out for ‘top dog’ status, BTC retreats as evidence of froth in the market emerges.