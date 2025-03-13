mev
New model aims to resolve trading inefficiencies with a single execution layer and market maker changes
The crypto experience has changed a lot in the past 12 years
The “main reason most validators aren’t running [Frankendancer] yet is because it doesn’t capture MEV efficiently,” a source told us
Taiko is the largest based rollup today, with a multi-proof system in place
A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks
BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users
The proposal estimates the change could generate more than $22 million annually
Plus, total stablecoin supply nears all-time highs
Total economic value can be considered the income a blockchain makes — and Solana is far behind Ethereum on that count
Validators running private mempools are finding it harder to do business on Solana
Who’s buying ETFs and the absent altcoin season
Memecoin developers are laughing all the way to the bank
Solana’s validators made almost $7 million in tips last week
Telegram bot users may come out as the latest winners for Jito’s mempool suspension
Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem
Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave
“We don’t want to have a network where users are suckers,” Cutler says
The priority is to get MEV back to the users, Miller says
Manifold Finance adds a twist to the liquid staking token race
Over 90% of Ethereum transactions are now handled by four relayers, raising fears of centralization
Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack
The regulatory body’s report on DeFi follows similar messaging laid out in May which took aim at crypto’s “market manipulation” among other issues
Cosmos chains today rely primarily on a conventional block construction method called CometBFT which has limited applicability
Using batch auctions in CoW Swap, users sign “trade intent” in an off-chain message that sets a limit price