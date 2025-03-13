mev

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Swift Protocol takes on DeFi’s execution problem

New model aims to resolve trading inefficiencies with a single execution layer and market maker changes

by Jeff Albus /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ross Ulbricht donation wallet enjoys perfect PvE moment

The crypto experience has changed a lot in the past 12 years

by David Canellis /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana validators slow to adopt Frankendancer for MEV reasons

The “main reason most validators aren’t running [Frankendancer] yet is because it doesn’t capture MEV efficiently,” a source told us

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Understanding the debate around based rollups

Taiko is the largest based rollup today, with a multi-proof system in place

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana should reintroduce a public mempool, researcher says

A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Flashbots’ BuilderNet to address Ethereum block builder centralization

BuilderNet is a new block building network designed to return more MEV and gas fees to users

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Jito DAO may start taking in MEV fees

The proposal estimates the change could generate more than $22 million annually

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch Newsletter

Can the MEV trilemma be solved with trusted execution environments?

Plus, total stablecoin supply nears all-time highs

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

It may be mean reversion time for Ethereum and Solana

Total economic value can be considered the income a blockchain makes — and Solana is far behind Ethereum on that count

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana ecosystem reckons with sandwich attacks

Validators running private mempools are finding it harder to do business on Solana

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney&Jeff Albus /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Taking stock of who’s buying which bitcoin ETF

Who’s buying ETFs and the absent altcoin season

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Is anyone having fun on Pump.fun?

Memecoin developers are laughing all the way to the bank

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

MEV collected by validators is now higher on Solana than on Ethereum

Solana’s validators made almost $7 million in tips last week

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Jito Labs ends mempool functionality citing impact on Solana users

Telegram bot users may come out as the latest winners for Jito’s mempool suspension

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

CoW DAO sets up MEV-capturing AMM for liquidity providers

Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uma hatches Oval MEV product for lending dapps

Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) is a new category of MEV targeting the likes of Aave

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Blocknative’s Cutler explains the pitfalls of private order flow

“We don’t want to have a network where users are suckers,” Cutler says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

It’s all about the swaps. Why order flow auctions make DEXs better

The priority is to get MEV back to the users, Miller says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Manifold launches $50M MEV-optimized LST

Manifold Finance adds a twist to the liquid staking token race

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Ethereum decentralization takes hit as Blocknative discontinues its relayer

Over 90% of Ethereum transactions are now handled by four relayers, raising fears of centralization

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Offchain Labs, Espresso Systems link up on transaction ordering tech

Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiPolicy

Global securities regulator calls out MEV in DeFi, highlighting ‘unlawful’ nature

The regulatory body’s report on DeFi follows similar messaging laid out in May which took aim at crypto’s “market manipulation” among other issues

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Skip introduces a new way to build blocks on Cosmos

Cosmos chains today rely primarily on a conventional block construction method called CometBFT which has limited applicability

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

CoW Swap seeks to solve the MEV problem in decentralized trading

Using batch auctions in CoW Swap, users sign “trade intent” in an off-chain message that sets a limit price

by Darren Kleine /

