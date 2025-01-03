MiCA
Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance
Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition
The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest
The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said
Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR
MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work
For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins
Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation
Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?
The number of “active users” is actually quite difficult to measure
The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework
Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation
The European Securities and Markets Authority wants to protect EU crypto firms and customers with the proposed guidelines
“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers
The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November
Under MiCA, the EBA’s extensive proposal outlines how stablecoin and cryptocurrency issuers should think about risk and plan for recovery options in the event of catastrophe
The initial scope of MiCA is focused on stablecoins and centralized exchanges
Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”
The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says
Cyprus granted eToro crypto registration, setting the groundwork for the company to operate crypto services post-MiCa rollout
A public feedback period is open until Sept. 29
B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations
MiCA’s guardrails aren’t as sturdy as the traditional finance ropes, according to ESMA chair Verena Ross
Societe Generale’s SG-Forge became the first crypto firm to gain a full license in France back in July