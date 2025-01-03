MiCA

There are a total of 55 articles associated with MiCA.
0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Can MiCA spark a euro stablecoin renaissance?

Regulatory clarity could revive euro stablecoins, making inroads against the dollar’s dominance

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Roundup: Stablecoin fundraising and M&A activity heats up

Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

MiCA compliance will drive Europe into a crypto consolidation frenzy

The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest

by Delphine Forma /
Business

Robinhood is seeing ‘a lot of engagement’ from retail users

The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

MiCAR will give foreign stablecoins a clear advantage in Europe

Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR

by Gijs op de Weegh /
Opinion

MiCA can bring clarity – but stablecoin restrictions must be revisited

MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work

by Jason Allegrante /
Opinion

The time for US stablecoin regulation is now 

For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins

by Candace Kelly /
Policy

Circle becomes first global stablecoin issuer to become compliant under new EU laws

Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Privacy coins sacrificed so crypto could run

Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Here’s where all the crypto users really are

The number of “active users” is actually quite difficult to measure

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
Policy

The UK is at a turning point in crypto regulation, policymakers say 

The comments come as the EU continues to implement its MiCA framework

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Kraken, OKX the latest crypto exchanges moving into new markets

Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation

by Ben Strack /
Policy

European securities regulator seeks limits on non-EU crypto firms

The European Securities and Markets Authority wants to protect EU crypto firms and customers with the proposed guidelines

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

EU comes to provisional agreement to expand AML to crypto 

“Most of the crypto sector” will be impacted by the new rules, which still need to be finalized by lawmakers

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Robinhood looks to jumpstart crypto trading revenue via EU expansion

The investing app’s crypto trading revenue had dropped by 55% in the third quarter, but its volumes rebounded in November

by Ben Strack /
Policy

European Banking Authority has new rules for stablecoin issuer recovery plans

Under MiCA, the EBA’s extensive proposal outlines how stablecoin and cryptocurrency issuers should think about risk and plan for recovery options in the event of catastrophe

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

EU’s MiCA regulation defers decisions on DeFi

The initial scope of MiCA is focused on stablecoins and centralized exchanges

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Why crypto companies are flocking to Ireland ahead of MiCA

Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”

by Ben Strack /
Business

Taurus expands Europe footprint after Deutsche Bank link-up

The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

eToro receives Cyprus registration ahead of MiCa rollout

Cyprus granted eToro crypto registration, setting the groundwork for the company to operate crypto services post-MiCa rollout

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Malta updates crypto guidelines to match MiCA

A public feedback period is open until Sept. 29

by Katherine Ross /
Business

UK’s B2C2 bolsters EU presence with French acquisition

B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

MiCA isn’t a safety net, EU securities chief warns

MiCA’s guardrails aren’t as sturdy as the traditional finance ropes, according to ESMA chair Verena Ross

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

France updates crypto regulations in light of MiCA

Societe Generale’s SG-Forge became the first crypto firm to gain a full license in France back in July

by James Cirrone /

