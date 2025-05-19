Michael Saylor
Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve
Kraken’s CFO predicts that more than 10,000 public companies could own BTC in a few years
The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever
The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”
Michael Saylor’s not just behind Strategy’s big buys, he’s also looking to define asset classes
While some view the firm’s BTC buying pause as a bearish development, a couple analysts think differently
Microsoft’s board of directors were asked to assess whether holding BTC on the company’s balance sheet would benefit shareholders long-term
MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 55,500 bitcoin last week, but that didn’t quite push BTC over the 6-figure edge
MicroStrategy executives have been well rewarded for turning the stock around, with bitcoin’s help
MicroStrategy announced that it bought nearly 12,000 more bitcoin from April to late June
DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history
There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter
An unwavering bitcoin bull versus a TradFi CEO who has come around on the asset class — both have proven influential in quickening BTC adoption to different groups
MicroStrategy announced a senior notes offering last week, raising $800 million
A big portion of the company’s value comes from its ability to purchase bitcoin with convertible debt and equity, founder Michael Saylor says
MicroStrategy’s stock was up over 20% in intraday trading Monday
Michael Saylor announced Monday morning that MicroStrategy bought 3k more bitcoin after the X account was compromised over the weekend
With spot bitcoin funds live, the premium at which MicroStrategy stock trades relative to BTC will compress, but not disappear, TD Cowen analysts say
Plus, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest celebrated the new year with more COIN sales
MicroStrategy stock dipped early Wednesday after a filing indicated the company founder’s share offload has commenced
MicroStrategy bought $600 million worth of bitcoin as of Dec. 26, adding to purchases throughout November totaling nearly $600 million
A proposed fund would use a “synthetic covered call strategy” to offer indirect exposure to the share price of the largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin
MicroStrategy discloses the purchase of 16,000 bitcoin throughout November
Bitcoin doesn’t have spokespeople like most of Web3 — why not let Michael Saylor shoot his shot