Michael Saylor

There are a total of 48 articles associated with Michael Saylor.
article-image

BusinessSupply Shock

Strategy, Metaplanet take bitcoin treasuries to new all-time high

Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve

by David Canellis /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why execs say a corporate bitcoin adoption boom is inevitable

Kraken’s CFO predicts that more than 10,000 public companies could own BTC in a few years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

Deep dive: How Michael Saylor came back from losing $6B in 1 day

The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Michael Saylor’s crypto framework includes ‘concrete’ proposals: Lawyer

Michael Saylor’s not just behind Strategy’s big buys, he’s also looking to define asset classes

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

What to make of MSTR’s bitcoin pause 

While some view the firm’s BTC buying pause as a bearish development, a couple analysts think differently

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Microsoft BTC-related shareholder proposal rejected

Microsoft’s board of directors were asked to assess whether holding BTC on the company’s balance sheet would benefit shareholders long-term

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What it’s going to take to hit $100K

MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 55,500 bitcoin last week, but that didn’t quite push BTC over the 6-figure edge

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy stock is beating bitcoin — because it buys a lot of bitcoin

MicroStrategy executives have been well rewarded for turning the stock around, with bitcoin’s help

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings are worth nearly $15B

MicroStrategy announced that it bought nearly 12,000 more bitcoin from April to late June

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor settle with DC AG for $40M in income tax fraud case

DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: What’s wrong with EigenLayer’s airdrop

There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

People

Who’s the better bitcoin salesman: Larry Fink or Michael Saylor?

An unwavering bitcoin bull versus a TradFi CEO who has come around on the asset class — both have proven influential in quickening BTC adoption to different groups

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy announces another senior notes offering to buy more bitcoin

MicroStrategy announced a senior notes offering last week, raising $800 million

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy once again holds more bitcoin than BlackRock’s IBIT — for now

A big portion of the company’s value comes from its ability to purchase bitcoin with convertible debt and equity, founder Michael Saylor says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy will use proceeds from convertible note sale to add to bitcoin stash

MicroStrategy’s stock was up over 20% in intraday trading Monday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy’s X account compromised, $440k stolen: ZachXBT

Michael Saylor announced Monday morning that MicroStrategy bought 3k more bitcoin after the X account was compromised over the weekend

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Is MicroStrategy stock better than a spot bitcoin ETF?

With spot bitcoin funds live, the premium at which MicroStrategy stock trades relative to BTC will compress, but not disappear, TD Cowen analysts say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: 2024 kicks off with Solscan deal, Saylor sales

Plus, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest celebrated the new year with more COIN sales

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Business

Michael Saylor is ready to offload 315,000 MicroStrategy shares. Yes, he plans to buy more BTC.

MicroStrategy stock dipped early Wednesday after a filing indicated the company founder’s share offload has commenced

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy buys more bitcoin ahead of bitcoin ETF deadline

MicroStrategy bought $600 million worth of bitcoin as of Dec. 26, adding to purchases throughout November totaling nearly $600 million

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

YieldMax preps ETF focused on MicroStrategy exposure

A proposed fund would use a “synthetic covered call strategy” to offer indirect exposure to the share price of the largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy bought nearly $600M bitcoin in less than 1 month

MicroStrategy discloses the purchase of 16,000 bitcoin throughout November

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Let Michael Saylor cook

Bitcoin doesn’t have spokespeople like most of Web3 — why not let Michael Saylor shoot his shot

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.