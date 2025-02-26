Polygon

There are a total of 113 articles associated with Polygon.
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

New chart, who dis? Token rebrands might work only once

Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Stablecoins will drive a ‘decent amount’ of activity in 2025: Polygon Labs CEO

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron thinks that yield-bearing stablecoins could be the next big narrative

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Aave governance mulls an exit from Polygon

The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Polymarket performs smoothly on Election Day, processes $240M in trading volumes

Polymarket’s underlying blockchain chugged along more or less smoothly, processing 2,921,668 transactions on election day

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: EigenLayer announces 86M token airdrop for Season 2

Meanwhile, Euler returns with a V2 launch of its lending protocol

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon’s ‘Biggest Little Upgrade’: MATIC to POL

POL’s new tokenomics will see an annual inflation rate of 2%.

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum rollup ‘Soneium’ attempts to redefine ‘GM’

The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

A STARK breakthrough: Next-gen provers may be at least 100x faster

Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: The Trump token that wasn’t

Plus, Polygon pops off and CryptoPunks fall

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Polygon co-founder now has larger role

Polygon Labs executive Chair Sandeep Nailwal to focus more on zero-knowledge solutions as chief business officer

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Espresso partners with Polygon Labs to solve rollup interoperability 

Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon zk-based Miden Alpha Testnet is now live 

Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs resumes layoffs, CEO says company ‘lost its way’

Elsewhere, Anchorage and DCG fill out the C-suite and Polygon reportedly cuts its COO

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

‘Big Four’ accounting firm EY to use Polygon PoS for business contracts

EY plans to move the service to Ethereum mainnet and a layer-3 in the future, its blockchain head told Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon unpacks zkEVM outage and ‘emergency’ upgrade

In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage

by Macauley Peterson&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Immutable and Polygon Labs launch Inevitable Games Fund with hopes of raising $100M

The fund has already secured $30 million from various investors in the Web3 space

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Swell launches its own layer-2 for restaking with Polygon CDK

rswETH, Swell’s liquid restaked token, will be the gas token used on this new rollup

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon zkEVM prover reaches Type 1 status

A Fully Ethereum equivalent prover means that it does not need to change any part of Ethereum in order to generate proofs

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Polygon Labs to cut 19% of staff

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said the layoffs aren’t financial, but rather “for the sake of enhanced performance”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

PowerLoom to host first node mint on Polygon’s PoS

5,000 nodes will be available for pre-mint

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

FOX Corp hopes to authenticate digital media with blockchain tech

The media conglomerate’s blockchain arm is letting news organizations prove ownership over their content

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

New LimeWire AI-powered music platform uses Polygon, Algorand

Company continues use of blockchain technology to make AI-generated user creations ownable and tradeable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

How MITH brought Jack Harlow fans to the blockchain

MITH’s Warner Music Group-backed fan engagement platform combines straightforward UX with Web3 verification tools

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Protocol Obligate ramps up push to boost institutional blockchain use

On-chain debt capital markets platform deploys on Coinbase-incubated layer-2 after structured investment products push

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.