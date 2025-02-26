Polygon
Benefits of rebranding your coin include a brand-new price chart
Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron thinks that yield-bearing stablecoins could be the next big narrative
The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield
Polymarket’s underlying blockchain chugged along more or less smoothly, processing 2,921,668 transactions on election day
Meanwhile, Euler returns with a V2 launch of its lending protocol
POL’s new tokenomics will see an annual inflation rate of 2%.
The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack
Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups
Plus, Polygon pops off and CryptoPunks fall
Polygon Labs executive Chair Sandeep Nailwal to focus more on zero-knowledge solutions as chief business officer
Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s
Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network
Elsewhere, Anchorage and DCG fill out the C-suite and Polygon reportedly cuts its COO
EY plans to move the service to Ethereum mainnet and a layer-3 in the future, its blockchain head told Blockworks
In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage
The fund has already secured $30 million from various investors in the Web3 space
rswETH, Swell’s liquid restaked token, will be the gas token used on this new rollup
A Fully Ethereum equivalent prover means that it does not need to change any part of Ethereum in order to generate proofs
Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said the layoffs aren’t financial, but rather “for the sake of enhanced performance”
5,000 nodes will be available for pre-mint
The media conglomerate’s blockchain arm is letting news organizations prove ownership over their content
Company continues use of blockchain technology to make AI-generated user creations ownable and tradeable
MITH’s Warner Music Group-backed fan engagement platform combines straightforward UX with Web3 verification tools
On-chain debt capital markets platform deploys on Coinbase-incubated layer-2 after structured investment products push