Proof-of-Stake

There are a total of 38 articles associated with Proof-of-Stake.
DeFi

Gnosis Chain premieres Ethereum’s Dencun hard fork

For the first time, a major Ethereum hard fork launches on another chain first

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Liquid Collective pitches efficiency standards for Ethereum validators

Ethereum holders are spoiled for choice when it comes to liquid staking — but results vary depending on how well those protocols are run

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Bitcoin staking protocol closes $18M round led by Polychain and Hack VC

Babylon’s raise may indicate a growing appetite for bitcoin use cases among investors

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Ethereum validator and node growth leads to emissions decline: Report

Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance analyzes post-Merge geographical distribution of Ethereum nodes in latest climate impact study

by Ben Strack /
Finance

A year after the Merge, institutional ETH adoption ‘still forthcoming’

Despite clear growth in ETH staking post-Merge, barriers like regulatory uncertainty and the macro environment have kept some institutions on the sidelines

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Let’s talk Bitcoin staking: Babylon’s litepaper

The paper explores how it is possible to “slash” Bitcoin despite its limited scripting language

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ethereum Devs Issue Final Report on Finality SNAFU

Loss of finality a week ago led to ‘the lowest participation of any epoch in Mainnet ever,’ developers say

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Is Not the Finish Line

Just because the upgrade was a success doesn’t mean that work on democratizing Ethereum can stop

by Matt Nelson /
Education

What Is Proof-of-Stake (PoS)? The Investor’s Guide

More than 80 protocols use proof-of-stake. Why is it so popular, and how does it work?

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

The Beginner’s Guide to Consensus Mechanisms

Learn everything you need to know about the historic debate and latest developments

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
DeFi

Rocket Pool Upgrade Lowers Ethereum Staking Cap to 8 ETH

Ethereum staking service Rocket Pool has rolled out some updates following the successful Shapella fork last week

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US Lawmakers Try Again: Validators, Miners, Devs Are Not ‘Brokers’

Current legal wording lumps regular crypto network participants with the heavily regulated broker industry, lawmakers warn

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ethereum Hits 500,000 Validator Milestone

The growing number of validators points to “increasing confidence, positive market sentiment, and conviction in the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole,” the chief marketing officer at Blocknative told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
EducationSponsored

Why Ethereum Is More Decentralized After the Merge

The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September

by Drew Mailen /
Finance

Fidelity Expands Crypto Suite With Ethereum Index Fund

The asset manager raised $5 million in its Ethereum Index Fund so far, a filing from Tuesday shows

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?

Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Ethereum Merge Attracts SEC Chair’s Attention, ETH Drops 8%

While the SEC continues to fight for jurisdiction over crypto, Ethereum may have just painted a target on its back following the Merge

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ether Price Flat After Merge as Miners Hunt for Hashrate Home

Bullish industry folk reckon Ethereum’s Merge is nowhere near priced in, while miners are seeking other chains to stay afloat

by David Canellis /
Web3

NFT Ecosystem To Benefit From Ethereum Proof-of-stake

Post-Merge NFTs should function as usual on marketplaces and within dapps

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Ethereum Switches to Proof-of-stake After 7 Years of Work

After a successful Merge the blockchain’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus drops new supply issuance of ETH by 90%, equal to three Bitcoin halving events

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Proof-of-work Ethereum Fork to Rally Miners with 1 Hour Countdown

Stewards of the proof-of-work Ethereum spinoff blockchain have said the network will formally go live within 24 hours after the Merge

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

OpenSea Opts for Ethereum Proof-of-Stake Post Merge

The NFT marketplace giant won’t support Ethereum forks, but OpenSea competitors might

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days

The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum Fork May Be Doomed To ‘Fail,’ but Chandler Guo Is All In. Again.

Leaving miners behind is “irresponsible” at best, says ex-miner Chandler Guo

by Bessie Liu /

