Scams
The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself
Crypto still hasn’t shaken one of its most garish primordial tails — funny stories about fraud
A report from the crypto research firm studied scam token launches on Ethereum-based exchanges
The former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings misled a number of banks to process hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit crypto transactions
The Secret Service, in a Reddit AMA, said they have been seeing a “ton” of pig butchering scams
In an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, REACT and the USSS praised blockchain technology
Exclusive: Halborn’s 100 “white hat hackers” are getting a crypto fraud detection assist from Chainalysis, an executive told Blockworks
The blockchain investigator received a Department of Homeland Security annual honor in New York on Monday
Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds
The report’s original intention was to show how artificial intelligence can be used to detect rug pulls on DEXes
Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams
More than 46,000 people were affected, the FTC found, though the total is just 3.3% of the losses reported for phone scams last year
The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft