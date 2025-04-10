Scams

There are a total of 13 articles associated with Scams.
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s first Ponzi scheme would be worth $16B today

The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself

by David Canellis /
Opinion

All fraud will eventually be ‘crypto fraud.’ And that’s okay.

Crypto still hasn’t shaken one of its most garish primordial tails — funny stories about fraud

by David Canellis /
Web3

Average potential crypto rug pull makes $2,600 in profit: Chainalysis

A report from the crypto research firm studied scam token launches on Ethereum-based exchanges

by Jack Kubinec /
People

Reggie Fowler Gets Over 6 Years for Crypto Scheme, Ordered to Forfeit $740M

The former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings misled a number of banks to process hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit crypto transactions

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Binance Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Linkedin to Pig Butchering Scam

The Secret Service, in a Reddit AMA, said they have been seeing a “ton” of pig butchering scams

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Secret Service Sees ‘a Ton’ of Pig Butchering Scams: Reddit AMA

In an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, REACT and the USSS praised blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Chainalysis, Halborn Join Forces To Tackle Crypto Fraud

Exclusive: Halborn’s 100 “white hat hackers” are getting a crypto fraud detection assist from Chainalysis, an executive told Blockworks

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Investigators Sing Blockchain Intelligence’s Praises in Frosties NFT Probe

The blockchain investigator received a Department of Homeland Security annual honor in New York on Monday

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

Tracking a Novel Scheme to Launder Tether on Tron Blockchain

Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Are 97% of Tokens on Uniswap Really Rug Pulls?

The report’s original intention was to show how artificial intelligence can be used to detect rug pulls on DEXes

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Google, Apple Asked to Review Protections Against Crypto App Fraud

Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Frauds and Scams Top $1B Since 2021, FTC Says

More than 46,000 people were affected, the FTC found, though the total is just 3.3% of the losses reported for phone scams last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

BAYC Discord Compromised, NFTs Totaling 200 ETH Stolen

The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft

by Sebastian Sinclair /

