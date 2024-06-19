securities laws

Finance

SEC drops investigation into Ethereum studio Consensys

Gary Gensler’s SEC won’t sue Consensys over Ethereum’s potential status as a security after all

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Staking or not, ETH is no security

Even after Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, there’s no real argument that staking ETH becomes a security

by Evan Thomas /
Policy

Coinbase to submit final push Tuesday to dismiss SEC lawsuit

While Judge Failla could rule immediately and dismiss the case on Tuesday, a more likely outcome is that both parties will present oral arguments

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Ripple loses CFO Campbell amid ditched acquisition of Fortress Trust

Ripple has gotten a lot of attention for its court sparring with the SEC as of late

by James Cirrone /
Policy

SEC calls Coinbase’s motion to dismiss arguments ‘flawed’

The filing attempts to paint Coinbase’s misinterpretation of securities laws, accusing the exchange of shifting blame to the SEC for its current legal woes

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Securities lawsuit against Compound founders, investors to proceed

The court found that the plaintiffs had “plausibly alleged” that Compound Labs and its associated entities solicited the public to purchase COMP tokens

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiPolicy

Global securities regulator calls out MEV in DeFi, highlighting ‘unlawful’ nature

The regulatory body’s report on DeFi follows similar messaging laid out in May which took aim at crypto’s “market manipulation” among other issues

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Bittrex Global not ‘paying a penny’ as its US affiliate set to pay SEC

Exchange’s bankrupt US arm is responsible for the $24 million settlement amount while its foreign affiliate acts only as a “second-line guarantor,” Bittrex Global says

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

SEC wanted Coinbase to offer only bitcoin trading

Coinbase delisting all assets except bitcoin would have effectively spelled “the end of the crypto industry in the US,” CEO told the FT

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

SEC postures to appeal Ripple programmatic markets ruling

SEC lawyers said Judge Torres’ ruling about XRP sold on programmatic markets was “wrongly decided” and may soon call for a review

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

British Columbia hopes new software catches the next FTX

The British Columbia Securities Commission successfully tested new software to enhance crypto exchange oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

‘SEC investigation’ leads Ethereum DeFi protocol BarnBridge to order halt

BarnBridge legal counsel has urged all work to stop amid a non-public SEC investigation into the DAO

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Ratioing Gensler on Twitter is sadly crypto’s most powerful protest

The odds are stacked against crypto, with or without Gensler, so it’s no wonder that underdog energy thrives on Twitter

by David Canellis /
Policy

Securities Commissions Share 18-point Global Crypto Framework

Securities commissions are figuring out how standardize crypto policy: “same activities, same risks, same regulatory outcomes”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Bancor Perks for Liquidity Providers Broke Securities Laws: Lawsuit

DeFi protocol Bancor is again under fire for alleged breaches of securities laws, facing a fresh lawsuit over impermanent loss protection

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC Crypto Enforcements on Track to Eclipse 2022

Crypto companies large and small should brace for more SEC enforcement actions throughout the rest of the year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Ethereum Merge Attracts SEC Chair’s Attention, ETH Drops 8%

While the SEC continues to fight for jurisdiction over crypto, Ethereum may have just painted a target on its back following the Merge

by Sebastian Sinclair /

