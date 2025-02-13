survey

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Advisers on crypto: Takeaways from another survey

CoinShares’ CEO noted a “significant perception gap between regulatory approval, client demand and advisers’ fiduciary concerns”

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

We surveyed 42 Solana founders. Here’s what they said.

Solana founders anonymously weigh in on other teams, VCs, and the alleged cabal

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

From swing states to hedge funds, here’s what the crypto surveys say

As the election nears, new research offers a solid look into how various demographics are interacting with the space

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking survey findings about the ‘crypto voter’

Plus, enrollment for the Donald Trump-backed crypto project is underway

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

American voters are becoming crypto investors, Grayscale survey posits

In November, an iteration of the survey found that 34% of respondents were paying attention to crypto, but that figure has since jumped to 41%

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Gen Z more likely to own crypto than stocks: Survey

One in five Americans under 42 own crypto, the survey found

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

World’s top exchanges still warming up to crypto services, survey finds

London-based World Federation of Exchanges found derivatives, security tokens and indexes are the most common crypto products offered by traditional exchanges

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinancePolicy

Institutions like SEC’s ‘regulation by enforcement,’ survey finds

Most surveyed respondents believe the SEC’s legal cases against Coinbase and Binance will benefit the digital asset industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Survey Finds Retail Still Bullish on Crypto Post-FTX

The majority of retail consumers who had heard about and followed the bankruptcies of FTX indicated they plan to buy more crypto or likely do nothing as a result

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

‘Saudis Bidding’ Meme Undermined by Crypto Investor Survey

Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey

by David Canellis /
Finance

Among Affluent Asian Investors, 52% Hold Crypto, Survey Finds

Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

80% of Institutions Bullish on Crypto’s Future, Survey Finds

The majority of investors expect crypto to overtake traditional investment vehicles, currencies within a decade

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Survey: One-third of Women Plan To Buy Crypto This Year

Of those women, 60% said they plan on buying crypto within the next few months

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Survey: Two-thirds of BlockFi Rewards Cardholders Spend Less with Cash-back Cards

Nearly half of respondents report using it for at least 75% of their card purchases

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Needs Central Bank Regulation for Broader Acceptance, Market Players Say

In order to reach broader acceptance, cryptocurrencies will need additional scrutiny, according to a survey reported by Natixis Investment Managers.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

A Quarter of US Investors Own Bitcoin, More Than Half Bought This Year

Retail investor interest in bitcoin is increasing, and they want a spot ETF.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Survey Says Most People Still Don’t Understand Crypto

98% of survey participants failed a quiz on basic concepts related to bitcoin, stablecoins, NFTs.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

CoinShares Survey: Ethereum Most Compelling For Growth

Many investors prefer the scale and decentralization of Ethereum compared to competing layer-1s, the firm’s investment strategist says.

by Ben Strack /

