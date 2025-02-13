survey
CoinShares’ CEO noted a “significant perception gap between regulatory approval, client demand and advisers’ fiduciary concerns”
Solana founders anonymously weigh in on other teams, VCs, and the alleged cabal
As the election nears, new research offers a solid look into how various demographics are interacting with the space
Plus, enrollment for the Donald Trump-backed crypto project is underway
In November, an iteration of the survey found that 34% of respondents were paying attention to crypto, but that figure has since jumped to 41%
One in five Americans under 42 own crypto, the survey found
London-based World Federation of Exchanges found derivatives, security tokens and indexes are the most common crypto products offered by traditional exchanges
Most surveyed respondents believe the SEC’s legal cases against Coinbase and Binance will benefit the digital asset industry
The majority of retail consumers who had heard about and followed the bankruptcies of FTX indicated they plan to buy more crypto or likely do nothing as a result
Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey
Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found
The majority of investors expect crypto to overtake traditional investment vehicles, currencies within a decade
Of those women, 60% said they plan on buying crypto within the next few months
Nearly half of respondents report using it for at least 75% of their card purchases
In order to reach broader acceptance, cryptocurrencies will need additional scrutiny, according to a survey reported by Natixis Investment Managers.
Retail investor interest in bitcoin is increasing, and they want a spot ETF.
98% of survey participants failed a quiz on basic concepts related to bitcoin, stablecoins, NFTs.
Many investors prefer the scale and decentralization of Ethereum compared to competing layer-1s, the firm’s investment strategist says.