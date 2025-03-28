Terra

There are a total of 107 articles associated with Terra.
Business

Galaxy to pay $200M to New York over alleged LUNA manipulation

According to a legal filing, Galaxy Digital helped boost the price of LUNA while quietly selling its tokens

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

How crypto’s liquidity engine grew after Terra’s collapse

Crypto’s liquidity engine is now worth over $300 billion

by David Canellis /
People

Do Kwon’s lawyers don’t expect a US extradition by March

Do Kwon may miss the start of the March 25 trial in the SEC’s case against the former executive and Terraform Labs

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Former Terraform Labs CEO won’t be extradited to US, South Korea yet: Bloomberg

Last week, WSJ reported that Montenegro planned to extradite Kwon to the US rather than South Korea

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge allows Jump Crypto to file Terra documents confidentially in SEC lawsuit

Jump Crypto is the trading firm at the center of Terra-related market manipulation allegations

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Stablecoin market caps stay steady amid bitcoin upswing

Stablecoins, a key source of liquidity in crypto, stayed mostly constant during bitcoin’s surge, perhaps indicating that new liquidity is still yet to find its way into crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Citadel Securities says Terraform acted in ‘bad faith’ by alleging role in UST depeg

In response to a motion to compel from Terraform, Citadel Securities cites their “baseless” theory

by Katherine Ross /
People

Do Kwon deposition in the US is ‘impossible,’ lawyers argue

The discovery cut-off date is Oct. 13 according to court documents

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Prime Core fell victim to mismanagement, felt ‘ripple effect’ from crypto winter

The company allegedly invested $6 million of customer funds in Terra prior to the collapse

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Terra freezes domains to combat phishing schemes

Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra blockchain, hired a new CEO in July

by James Cirrone /
Policy

What is Tai Mo Shan? Jump Trading Subsidiary Named in SEC’s Terra Lawsuit

The documents list Tai Mo Shan as a Cayman Islands-exempted company with a Chicago, Illinois, address

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

It’s Been 1 Year Since Terra Wrecked Crypto for Everyone

Terra depegged from the US dollar this time last year — these charts show exactly how much it wrecked crypto markets

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Market Has Returned to Post-Terra-Collapse Levels

The total value of all crypto in circulation reached a peak of $1.26 trillion on Friday — the highest level in more than 10 months

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US vs. South Korea: Which Country Will Extradite Terra Founder?

Terra founder Kwon and his business partner can only be extradited after court decision in Montenegro, but it’s unclear where they’ll end up

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Bitcoin Mempool Surges Point to New Life for World’s First Blockchain

Bitcoin had more unconfirmed transactions in its mempool last week than at any point over the past 10 months

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
Policy

SEC Land Grab: Crypto Enforcement Actions Accelerate Under Gensler

After a record year for regulatory action in 2022, the “regulation by enforcement” era has continued into the new year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Just in Time: SEC Charges Do Kwon, Terraform Labs With Fraud

The SEC specifically cited Terra’s Anchor in its charges, saying the “yield-bearing” protocol “promised to pay 19-20% interest”

by Sebastian Sinclair&Michael Bodley /
Markets

Their Issuers Went Bankrupt, but These Tokens Have Survived

Bankrupt and beaten-up issuers haven’t stopped the rise of their “zombie tokens”

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Investor Voluntarily Dismisses Own Terra Lawsuit

Do Kwon and Terraform Labs still face multiple legal threats, despite Matthew Albright dismissing his complaint against them

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

In 2022, These Crypto Skeptics Turned Out To Be Right

Throughout the decline in digital asset prices this year, a handful of crypto critics began to suspect something more was amiss

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Crypto’s Top 5 Wildest Moments of 2022

Several consequential events this year made crypto markets spin and caused investors to question the integrity of the industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Terra, Celsius, 3AC Wiped $53.5B From Crypto Portfolios — FTX? Only $9B

Crypto has survived far worse things this year than FTX implosion, Chainalysis has found

by David Canellis /
Policy

US Treasury’s OCC Says Crypto’s ‘Interconnectedness’ Is a Problem

The independent bureau within the US Treasury Department is asking financial institutions to tread carefully when dealing with crypto and related firms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

SBF Has One More Thing To Worry About: A US Attorney Inquiry

It is unclear how long the investigation has been going on, or whether Bankman-Fried has committed any wrongdoing in relation to the matter

by Sebastian Sinclair /

