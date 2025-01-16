Texas
“It’s time for Texas to lead the way in establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve,” Texas senator Charles Schwertner wrote
Abra held around $13.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies for 12,000 customers, according to the settlement
The lawsuit also aimed to have the court recognize Bitcoin Depot as the lawful owner of the seized money
The coalition including Coinbase, Paradigm, A16z, is meant to serve as a resource for Texas regulators and industry stakeholders
More miners will participate in energy sales or demand response programs as the bitcoin halving draws nearer, a mining consulting firm founder says
Following a March 2023 interview with Barhydt, “parties collectively operating as Barhydt” were “collectively insolvent or nearly insolvent”
The mining bill that flew through the Texas state senate might be on pause until 2025
A research paper modeled the reliability and carbon footprint of crypto mining in Texas
Lee Bratcher, the president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told Blockworks that Texas has the opportunity to “become a global leader in digital assets”
Crypto mining bills in Arkansas and Montana now await governor signatures, while other states are at different stages in rush to regulate the segment
Riot Platforms is urging lawmakers to oppose a plan it says would hurt the state’s energy grid
Texas lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill that would unwind tax breaks for local bitcoin mining operations
Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas
Potential transactions would focus on more than scaling, CEO says, as company seeks to fulfill expansion plans
Texas state regulators are taking a closer look at FTX and its US affiliate after a regulator claimed he was offered a yield product that is classified as an unregistered security
The Texas State Securities Board cited Celsius’ “problematic asset deployment decisions” in a formal objection to bitcoin sales on Friday
Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington and Texas will be looking into crypto lending platform Celsius
The 320-acre plot in Dickens County will serve as Argo’s flagship bitcoin mining operation moving forward
The city said the three 2017-vintage machines will mine enough bitcoin to cover electricity costs
Five-year agreement to focus on educating people about the ease and benefits of crypto investing.