Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

State bitcoin reserve plans proliferate

“It’s time for Texas to lead the way in establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve,” Texas senator Charles Schwertner wrote

by Ben Strack /
Business

Abra will open customer withdrawals following Texas settlement 

Abra held around $13.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies for 12,000 customers, according to the settlement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Texas county settles lawsuit over wrongful seizure of $15K from bitcoin ATM

The lawsuit also aimed to have the court recognize Bitcoin Depot as the lawful owner of the seized money

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Texas crypto alliance urges progressive regulations over federal inaction

The coalition including Coinbase, Paradigm, A16z, is meant to serve as a resource for Texas regulators and industry stakeholders

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Not all about bitcoin production: Miners benefit by curtailing operations

More miners will participate in energy sales or demand response programs as the bitcoin halving draws nearer, a mining consulting firm founder says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Abra, William Barhydt named in Texas State Securities Board cease and desist

Following a March 2023 interview with Barhydt, “parties collectively operating as Barhydt” were “collectively insolvent or nearly insolvent”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Texas Closes Legislative Session Without Penning Crypto Policy

The mining bill that flew through the Texas state senate might be on pause until 2025

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Bitcoin Mining Load Flexibility Can ‘Significantly Mitigate Power Shortages’ in Texas

A research paper modeled the reliability and carbon footprint of crypto mining in Texas

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Why the Head of Texas Blockchain Council Does Not Believe Mining Bill Will Pass

Lee Bratcher, the president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told Blockworks that Texas has the opportunity to “become a global leader in digital assets”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

In US Crypto Mining Regulation, Where do the States Stand?

Crypto mining bills in Arkansas and Montana now await governor signatures, while other states are at different stages in rush to regulate the segment

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Riot Platforms Pushing Back Against ‘Misguided’ Texas Mining Bill

Riot Platforms is urging lawmakers to oppose a plan it says would hurt the state’s energy grid

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Texas Steps Closer To Cutting Incentives for Bitcoin Miners

Texas lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill that would unwind tax breaks for local bitcoin mining operations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Mark Cuban Accuses Plaintiffs Suing Him of ‘Forum Shopping and Gamesmanship’

Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Riot Blockchain CEO: Firm Is One of Mining Space’s ‘Best-positioned Acquirers’

Potential transactions would focus on more than scaling, CEO says, as company seeks to fulfill expansion plans

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Texas State Securities Board Investigating FTX US, Sam Bankman-Fried

Texas state regulators are taking a closer look at FTX and its US affiliate after a regulator claimed he was offered a yield product that is classified as an unregistered security

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Celsius Wants to Sell its Mined Bitcoin. Texas Regulators Don’t Trust It.

The Texas State Securities Board cited Celsius’ “problematic asset deployment decisions” in a formal objection to bitcoin sales on Friday

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

5th Regulator Investigates Beleaguered Crypto Lender Celsius

Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington and Texas will be looking into crypto lending platform Celsius

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Argo Stock Jumps as it Celebrates Opening of Texas Bitcoin Mine

The 320-acre plot in Dickens County will serve as Argo’s flagship bitcoin mining operation moving forward

by David Canellis /
Policy

Fort Worth Becomes First City to Mine Bitcoin

The city said the three 2017-vintage machines will mine enough bitcoin to cover electricity costs

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Voyager Digital Partners with Dallas Mavericks

Five-year agreement to focus on educating people about the ease and benefits of crypto investing.

by Ben Strack /

