Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Senate advances stablecoin bill in cloture vote redo

The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate. 

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

President Donald Trump to address Digital Asset Summit

His speech will mark the first time a sitting president has ever addressed a crypto conference

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate advances stablecoin bill with bipartisan support

The GENIUS Act aims to establish regulatory guidelines for stablecoins

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Unpacking ‘the great recalibration’ in global markets

Bridgewater Associates CIO Greg Jensen claimed “it’s a dangerous time to be overexposed to US assets, and almost everyone is”

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation print calms markets, but tariffs still loom

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said tariffs are “worth it” even if they plunge the US economy into recession territory

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Reactions are mixed to BTC reserve, crypto stockpile 

Industry watchers weigh in on Trump’s Thursday night executive order

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Does crypto need disclosures?

Here’s what we know about the bitcoin strategic reserve and the digital asset stockpile ahead of today’s summit

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Democrats are embracing Bitcoin despite Trump, says lobbyist

Supply Shock host Pete Rizzo spoke with Satoshi Action Fund president Dennis Porter

by Pete Rizzo /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Big US crypto opportunity not a sure thing, survey says

About 70% of those surveyed believe crypto supervisory scrutiny remains just as intense

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Why the SEC’s new crypto task force passes the vibe check

The new task force shows that crypto’s officially entering a new era

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: The post-election people moves

An industry giant names new global head of growth, while a former bitcoin miner CEO lands advisory role

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Unpacking Trump’s potential tariff policies

You’ve heard a lot about Trump’s tariff plans and their potential economic impact. Here’s Felix’s take

by Felix Jauvin /
Finance

The Jersey City pension fund’s path to BTC exposure

The municipal pension fund plots a potential 2% allocation to bitcoin funds in the coming weeks, officials say, after months-long process

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterPeople

The US government might be cracking down on Polymarket

FBI agents reportedly confiscated Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and devices on Wednesday

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump is building his cabinet top-down, and crypto is toward the bottom 

Co-chairing Trump’s transition team to help fill administration positions is Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick

by Casey Wagner /
People

The newest pro-crypto faces on Capitol Hill

These Congressional winners have the crypto industry to thank

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Revisiting Trump’s crypto promises after his election win

The president-elect promised to support bitcoin mining in America and halt government bitcoin sales on the campaign trail

by Ben Strack /
Policy

FOMC gathers as country and markets digest election results

Fed funds futures markets were pricing in a 99.2% likelihood that the committee announces a 25bps cut tomorrow

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin carves out fresh all-time high as crypto stocks take off

COIN, MARA, RIOT and MSTR were soaring in midday trading

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Polymarket performs smoothly on Election Day, processes $240M in trading volumes

Polymarket’s underlying blockchain chugged along more or less smoothly, processing 2,921,668 transactions on election day

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterPeople

Crypto candidates fared well on election night

Pro-crypto Republican Bernie Moreno beat anti-crypto Democrat Sherrod Brown in Ohio’s senate race

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high on Trump presidential victory

Bitcoin markets soared just after 10 pm ET on election night, briefly surpassing $75,000

by Michael McSweeney /
Policy

Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Largely seen as pro-crypto, Donald Trump is set to once again take the White House

by Katherine Ross /

