VC

There are a total of 17 articles associated with VC.
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto venture capital could hit more than $18B in 2025

Venture capital is poised for a breakout next year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Hack VC closes ‘oversubscribed’ $150M fund for crypto startups

The firm has previously invested in the companies behind Sui and Eigenlayer

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: AI startups score high in 2024 thus far

Plus, a Swiss city makes a Web3 incubator and one startup cashes in for a Meta-developed programming language

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

Extended seed rounds may be the new trend in crypto fundraising

Funds and founders say the extended seeds are a result of heightened Series A requirements and bull market anticipation

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Llama raises $6M for role-based governance platform

The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

A16z eyes $3.4B raise for next venture funds: Axios

New a16z crypto investing vehicles could be introduced in 2025

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Uniswap’s DAO poised to try its hand at venture capital

The DeFi protocol passed a temperature check to give $12 million to a Uniswap engineer-founded AMM in exchange for 20% of the project’s future governance token

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

NYDFS seeks public feedback on new crypto listing guidelines

The New York Department of Financial Services provided the update Monday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Deleveraging Cycle ‘Won’t Last Much Longer’

JPMorgan says metrics based on futures suggest the current cycle is already well advanced

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Andreessen Horowitz Launches Largest Crypto Fund Ever With $4.5B

The mammoth fund plans to deploy capital into crypto startups and other venture investments

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Former Execs at CoinFund, Aave Join Aglaé Ventures

Vanessa Grellet and Jordan Lazaro Gustave to lead Web3 investments at VC backed by controlling shareholder of luxury goods company LVMH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Dawn Capital, Goldman Sachs Plow $70M Into Crypto Infrastructure Provider

Global banking giant Goldman Sachs and European VC firm Dawn Capital have poured fresh capital into Elwood Technologies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bain Capital Ventures Launches $560M Crypto-focused Fund as Ecosystem Booms

The team will deploy the capital across 30 new companies or protocols, the firm’s managing partner told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

New Crypto Venture Capital Fund Investing Only in NEAR in Nod to Specialization

Blockworks Exclusive: The fund plans to hold a first close on outside capital at the end of March or early April

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Ukraine Crisis Primes Crypto, Cybersecurity for Venture Funding Boost, Experts Say

The war in Ukraine underscores the need for decentralized solutions, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

SOL Flips USDT in Market Cap; Axie Infinity Ronin DEX Goes Live: Markets Wrap

Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.