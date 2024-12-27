VC
Venture capital is poised for a breakout next year
The firm has previously invested in the companies behind Sui and Eigenlayer
Plus, a Swiss city makes a Web3 incubator and one startup cashes in for a Meta-developed programming language
Funds and founders say the extended seeds are a result of heightened Series A requirements and bull market anticipation
The fullstack app is hoping to move away from “one token one vote” governance and make permissions more precise
New a16z crypto investing vehicles could be introduced in 2025
The DeFi protocol passed a temperature check to give $12 million to a Uniswap engineer-founded AMM in exchange for 20% of the project’s future governance token
The New York Department of Financial Services provided the update Monday
JPMorgan says metrics based on futures suggest the current cycle is already well advanced
The mammoth fund plans to deploy capital into crypto startups and other venture investments
Vanessa Grellet and Jordan Lazaro Gustave to lead Web3 investments at VC backed by controlling shareholder of luxury goods company LVMH
Global banking giant Goldman Sachs and European VC firm Dawn Capital have poured fresh capital into Elwood Technologies
The team will deploy the capital across 30 new companies or protocols, the firm’s managing partner told Blockworks
Blockworks Exclusive: The fund plans to hold a first close on outside capital at the end of March or early April
The war in Ukraine underscores the need for decentralized solutions, according to Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise
Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot
Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.