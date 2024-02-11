Voyager
Plus, NBA faces lawsuit over Voyager marketing, and ‘Nobody’ NFT collection books significant volume
FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings
As part of an FTC motion for settlement, Voyager faces a penalty of $1.65 billion
Crypto lenders Voyager and Celsius are slowly working their ways towards making customers whole, one year into bankruptcy
Voyager customers will start to receive communications about the app reopening in advance of June 20
While Voyager’s estate is worth $1.3 billion, it is still waiting to claw back funds from Three Arrows Capital and FTX
Mark Cuban seeks “reasonable” attorneys’ fees and costs
Both Celsius and Voyager have announced updates in their bankruptcy processes in the past few days
The deal was announced in December and faced DOJ scrutiny
Voyager and Binance.US are working to move forward “as quickly as possible” pending a court approval
Most has been sold, but Voyager still has hundreds of millions of dollars in ether, shiba inu and its own native token left to go
SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here
Binance.US has agreed to pay $1.3 billion in an agreement to acquire Voyager’s assets
Bankrupt and beaten-up issuers haven’t stopped the rise of their “zombie tokens”
Celsius, BlockFi and Voyager were among crypto’s biggest players to file for bankruptcy in 2022, legal expert says
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be deposed with two employees as he defends against a lawsuit likening Voyager to a Ponzi scheme
The bid, which was the highest and best offered, as per bankruptcy code, comes in at about $1.022 billion
Bankruptcy proceedings aren’t cheap, and you can bet they’re not particularly cheerful, either
The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks
Creditors don’t believe Voyager’s key employees need to be incentivized with a $1.9 million package in a tough job market
Judge Wiles, overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy proceedings, said the firm had provided a “sufficient basis” in its bid to make customers whole.
Cryptocurrency firms are re-tooling risk management to prevent another credit crisis
Debtors of crypto lender Voyager may still pursue their claims against now-defunct Three Arrows Capital for additional recoveries
Kirkland & Ellis is looking to position itself as a leader in crypto restructuring