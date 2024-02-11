Voyager

Web3

Web3 Watch: Farcaster’s most popular posts are NFT and altcoin promos

Plus, NBA faces lawsuit over Voyager marketing, and ‘Nobody’ NFT collection books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Where crypto’s major bankruptcies stand right now

FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
Business

CFTC and FTC sue former CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager

As part of an FTC motion for settlement, Voyager faces a penalty of $1.65 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Voyager outflows hit $134M but Celsius hasn’t sold anything — yet

Crypto lenders Voyager and Celsius are slowly working their ways towards making customers whole, one year into bankruptcy

by David Canellis /
Business

Voyager app could soon reopen to distribute funds to creditors

Voyager customers will start to receive communications about the app reopening in advance of June 20

by James Cirrone /
Business

Voyager Customers May Get 35% Return, as Judge Approves Liquidation Plan

While Voyager’s estate is worth $1.3 billion, it is still waiting to claw back funds from Three Arrows Capital and FTX

by Katherine Ross /
People

Lawyers in Voyager Case Engaged in ‘Reckless Conduct,’ Mark Cuban Says

Mark Cuban seeks “reasonable” attorneys’ fees and costs

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Where Voyager, Celsius Stand in Bankruptcy Proceedings

Both Celsius and Voyager have announced updates in their bankruptcy processes in the past few days

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance Bails on $1B Voyager Asset Deal

The deal was announced in December and faced DOJ scrutiny

by James Cirrone /
Business

Voyager Strikes Deal to Proceed With Billion-dollar Binance.US Asset Acquisition

Voyager and Binance.US are working to move forward “as quickly as possible” pending a court approval

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Voyager’s $500M Crypto Liquidation Is Almost Complete

Most has been sold, but Voyager still has hundreds of millions of dollars in ether, shiba inu and its own native token left to go

by David Canellis /
BusinessPolicy

DOJ Wants To Stop Binance.US Buying Voyager — Because SEC

SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Voyager’s VGX Token Soars as Bankruptcy Judge Signs Off on Binance.US Plan

Binance.US has agreed to pay $1.3 billion in an agreement to acquire Voyager’s assets

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Their Issuers Went Bankrupt, but These Tokens Have Survived

Bankrupt and beaten-up issuers haven’t stopped the rise of their “zombie tokens”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto Bankruptcy Proceedings Highlight Regulatory Shortcomings

Celsius, BlockFi and Voyager were among crypto’s biggest players to file for bankruptcy in 2022, legal expert says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Mark Cuban To Be Deposed Next Month in Voyager ‘Ponzi’ Suit

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be deposed with two employees as he defends against a lawsuit likening Voyager to a Ponzi scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Binance.US Agrees To Purchase Voyager for at Least $1B

The bid, which was the highest and best offered, as per bankruptcy code, comes in at about $1.022 billion

by Casey Wagner /
FinancePolicy

Crypto Bankruptcies Have No Winners — Except Their Lawyers

Bankruptcy proceedings aren’t cheap, and you can bet they’re not particularly cheerful, either

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Voyager To Liquidate Assets at Auction

The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Creditors Object to Bankrupt Firm’s Plan to Reward Key Staff

Creditors don’t believe Voyager’s key employees need to be incentivized with a $1.9 million package in a tough job market

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Stock Surges 40% on Approval to Return $270M to Customers

Judge Wiles, overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy proceedings, said the firm had provided a “sufficient basis” in its bid to make customers whole.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Firms Reckon With Risk Following Collapse

Cryptocurrency firms are re-tooling risk management to prevent another credit crisis

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

FTX Offers to Bail Out Voyager Customers in Joint Liquidity Proposal

Debtors of crypto lender Voyager may still pursue their claims against now-defunct Three Arrows Capital for additional recoveries

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

The Same Law Firm Is Representing Celsius, Voyager and Babel Finance

Kirkland & Ellis is looking to position itself as a leader in crypto restructuring

by Jack Kubinec /

