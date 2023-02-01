Voyager Digital
Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas
The deal, which has raised the concerns of at least two US regulators, is pending approval by a New York judge
More details on FTX’s assets, creditors and overall plans are needed before evaluating its credibility, attorneys say
Resigned chief exec Sam Bankman-Fried says he seeks to offer updates on user recovery ‘ASAP’
The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process
CEO Stephen Ehrlich will take over former CFO Ashwin Prithipaul’s duties in the interim
Alameda is set to repay crypto assets to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager that just months ago were worth double
Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich and the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team owned by Mark Cuban, were also named in the class-action lawsuit
Voyager has submitted court documents claiming that 88 interested parties have contacted the cryptocurrency lender over potential buyouts
Judge Wiles, overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy proceedings, said the firm had provided a “sufficient basis” in its bid to make customers whole.
The FDIC is requesting Voyager take “immediate corrective action” to address “false statements” made to users about its deposit insurance
Sam Bankman-Fried’s proposal to buyout Voyager is “a low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue,” bankruptcy lawyers said
With the recent bankruptcy filings of well-known cryptocurrency lenders, customers have funds locked in platforms they had once trusted
Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC
Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm
The cryptocurrency lender’s collapse comes after it revealed significant exposure to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which also filed for bankruptcy
As of Monday, Voyager’s platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals, and its liquidity levels remain healthy, the company said
Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market
Market turmoil is not expected to let up until a shift in monetary policy occurs, analysts said
Analysts say Voyager’s exposure to Three Arrows Capital “raises survivability questions” for the publicly-traded cryptocurrency firm
Voyager Digital is leaning on quantitative trading shop Alameda Research to help see it through the crypto winter
New complaint details crypto company’s alleged selling of unregistered securities through its interest-earning accounts
Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products
“It’s less about big media buys and more about tapping into the community,” firm’s top marketing exec told Blockworks