Markets

Mark Cuban Accuses Plaintiffs Suing Him of ‘Forum Shopping and Gamesmanship’

Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Voyager’s VGX Jumps 40% Following Binance.US Takeover News

The deal, which has raised the concerns of at least two US regulators, is pending approval by a New York judge

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

‘Bare-bones’ FTX Bankruptcy Filings Are Likely Bad Investor Omen, Lawyers Say

More details on FTX’s assets, creditors and overall plans are needed before evaluating its credibility, attorneys say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What’s Next for FTX and its Customers After Bankruptcy Filing?

Resigned chief exec Sam Bankman-Fried says he seeks to offer updates on user recovery ‘ASAP’

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B

The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Voyager Digital CFO Exits After 5-Month Term

CEO Stephen Ehrlich will take over former CFO Ashwin Prithipaul’s duties in the interim

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Alameda to Repay $200M Loan to Voyager as Asset Auction Nears

Alameda is set to repay crypto assets to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager that just months ago were worth double

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Lawsuit Likens Voyager to Ponzi, Sues Mark Cuban For Promotion

Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich and the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team owned by Mark Cuban, were also named in the class-action lawsuit

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Finance

Bankrupt Voyager: ‘Higher and Better’ Bids Than FTX ‘Low-Ball’ on Table

Voyager has submitted court documents claiming that 88 interested parties have contacted the cryptocurrency lender over potential buyouts

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Stock Surges 40% on Approval to Return $270M to Customers

Judge Wiles, overseeing Voyager’s bankruptcy proceedings, said the firm had provided a “sufficient basis” in its bid to make customers whole.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

FDIC Slaps Bankrupt Lender Voyager Over Deposit Insurance Claims

The FDIC is requesting Voyager take “immediate corrective action” to address “false statements” made to users about its deposit insurance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Voyager Lawyers Clash With Bankman-Fried Over ‘Low Ball’ Buyout Offer

Sam Bankman-Fried’s proposal to buyout Voyager is “a low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue,” bankruptcy lawyers said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

What’s Wrong With Centralized Crypto Lending?

With the recent bankruptcy filings of well-known cryptocurrency lenders, customers have funds locked in platforms they had once trusted

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Lender Voyager’s Marketing Materials Under FDIC Scanner

Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Lenders in Turmoil as Markets Reel From ‘Unsafe’ Risk Management

Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Voyager Files for Bankruptcy Days After Freezing Withdrawals

The cryptocurrency lender’s collapse comes after it revealed significant exposure to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which also filed for bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Voyager Digital Issues 3AC Notice of Default on Loan Around $665M

As of Monday, Voyager’s platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals, and its liquidity levels remain healthy, the company said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Firms On Alert During Market Uncertainty as 3AC Defaults

Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Voyager Digital’s 60% Slide Leads the Sell-off for Crypto Equities

Market turmoil is not expected to let up until a shift in monetary policy occurs, analysts said

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Three Arrows Capital on Brink of Default, Allegedly Owes Voyager Around $657M

Analysts say Voyager’s exposure to Three Arrows Capital “raises survivability questions” for the publicly-traded cryptocurrency firm

by Ben Strack&Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Voyager To Borrow $500M From Alameda Amid Industry Downturn

Voyager Digital is leaning on quantitative trading shop Alameda Research to help see it through the crypto winter

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Updated Lawsuit Alleges Voyager Digital Sold Unregistered Crypto Securities

New complaint details crypto company’s alleged selling of unregistered securities through its interest-earning accounts

by Ben Strack /
Policy

UK Government Seeks to Boost Regulation of Crypto Ads

Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Voyager CMO: Crypto is ‘Changing the Way We Interact with Money’

“It’s less about big media buys and more about tapping into the community,” firm’s top marketing exec told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /

