article-image

Empire Newsletter

How to think about markets when they all move as one

Plus, where are our Olympic crypto ads?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s lack of playable games

Plus, Solana’s latest advertising attempt

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto commercials are back

Plus, Solana Saga phones resell for thousands of dollars and the Avalanche Foundation will purchase memecoins

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

OKX wants to build a ‘generational brand’ like Fidelity, says CMO

OKX CMO Haider Rafique talked about marketing in a bear market, celebrity deals and how to approach regulators in an interview with Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Web3 marketers are ‘flying blind,’ says Spindl’s Garcia-Martinez

Garcia-Martinez says Spindl uses blockchains to present a “view of the world the marketer cares about”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Google loosens ad guidelines for NFT game providers

The rule changes will go into effect on Sept. 15

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Analysis

Web2 models for Web3 ad attribution don’t work — Spindl founder Martinez

The Chaos Monkeys author and expert applies his ad-tech wisdom to the blockchain

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Policy

Crypto memes could soon be regulated in the UK

The UK regulator is mulling whether to bring crypto memes under updated guidance on financial promotions, including across social media

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK Regulator’s New Crypto Rules Include ‘Cooling-off Period’ for Investors

Regulations include provision prohibits companies from engaging with prospective consumers until they reconfirm interest at least 24 hours later

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Google Summer Ad Business Falls After Crypto Winter

Q3 advertising struggled, partly due to a pullback in spending from crypto companies, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

What Crypto Super Bowl Ads Can We Expect in 2023?

An NFT collection is set to be featured during the game, while exchange OKX is in talks to buy a spot

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

UK Watchdog Clamps Down on Crypto Firms for ‘Misleading’ Advertisements

More than 50 cryptocurrency companies have been put on notice for “misleading” and “irresponsible” advertisements

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase Site Crashes From Traffic as Super Bowl Ads Spark Public Interest

Coinbase’s promotional page, website and app went dark on Sunday following the showing of its ad during the NFL Super Bowl — one of a handful of high-profile crypto commercials that aired

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Australian Billionaire Brings Criminal Case Against Facebook Over Fake Crypto Ads

Forrest alleges Facebook breached Australia’s money-laundering laws by doing little to stop the ads and that it “failed to create controls”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

UK Government Seeks to Boost Regulation of Crypto Ads

Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products

by Ben Strack /

