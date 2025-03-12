airdrop

There are a total of 64 articles associated with airdrop.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How Movement is winning the pre-launch marketing game

Layer-2 Movement finally launched its mainnet yesterday

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

US users missed out on $2.6B in potential airdrop revenue: Dragonfly

A new report from Dragonfly suggests that US users were geoblocked from billions in potential revenue

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Not all new coins are pointless pump and dumps

Don’t let celebrity memecoins get you down in the dumps

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto sentiment analytics platform Kaito AI prepares for token launch

The AI platform looks to reshape Web3 marketing with yaps

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s greatest app innovations in 2024

Ethena, Pendle and GEODNET make the list

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Hyperliquid could have the most valuable airdrop ever

About 270 million HYPE has been claimed, valued around $7.6 billion

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

NFT marketplace Magic Eden airdrops ME

Airdrop claimants are reporting difficulties claiming the airdrop on Magic Eden’s wallet

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana wallets buckle as 2.8M addresses angle for Grass airdrop

The Solana network itself did not appear to experience degraded performance during the airdrop

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s bull run is 1 year old today

SOL’s price is up 606% from a year ago

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s second phone is nearly here — and so are the airdrops

The Seeker is slated for a 2025 release

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Republican Reps. ask Gensler for clarity on how securities laws apply to airdrops 

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

We need to stop pretending that airdrops work

It’s time to focus on building long-term, value-driven models that ensure both user and developer loyalty

by Andrew Redden /
Lightspeed Newsletter

To claim Magic Eden’s airdrop, you’ll have to also get its wallet

Although Magic Eden will still primarily function as an NFT platform, the app needs to “skate where the puck is going” to onboard new crypto users

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Magic Eden unveils ME token, eyeing expansion beyond NFT sector

The NFT marketplace is also planning a pivot to fungible token trading

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana airdrop season winding down

Plus, Solana’s price is on the rebound following yesterday’s severe market selloff

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum airdrop ended in backlash

Plus, other stories you may have missed from Solanaland this week

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Building a ‘Solana Economic Zone’ in Argentina

Plus, Sanctum’s CLOUD token has officially launched — but not without problems

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the airdrop meta says about crypto

Ethereum layer-2 Blast’s airdrop has so far gone slightly better than NFT marketplace Blur’s did

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Are crypto airdrops falling out of fashion?

Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What CertiK-Kraken says about crypto exchange security

Plus, airdrops have a branding problem

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

ZkSync to distribute 21 billion ZK tokens

Matter Labs heralds “the largest distribution of tokens to users amongst major L2s”

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: The Solana app making subscriptions less costly

Plus, Sanctum’s upcoming airdrop for its new CLOUD token

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Jito DAO to consider spending $29M on liquidity mining

It’s the second governance proposal to be weighed by Jito’s new DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: What’s wrong with EigenLayer’s airdrop

There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /

