Artificial Intelligence

BusinessThe Drop

Crypto startup Axal automates trading with AI agents

The tool is ideal for non-technical crypto fans who are interested in the space but aren’t day traders or DeFi experts

by Kate Irwin /
Business

Peter Thiel-backed Sentient to launch Open Deep Search 

The decentralized AI firm designed ODS to be owned by the community in an effort to promote more decentralized AI

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Two projects Pantera’s Cosmo Jiang is watching

Pantera’s Jiang thinks that AI is going to become as important to our everyday lives as the internet is today

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Frodobots raises $6M for Solana-based robotics network

“If we were to be successful, we would be on par with the Teslas and the DeepMinds of the world,” Frodobots’ co-founder said

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Story Protocol turns the page with intellectual property token launch

Story Protocol’s sovereign layer-1 targets blockchain-native intellectual property monetization including AI

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

HYPE, OM and XCN hold up against crypto crash

AI agent tokens crash to $8 billion from a $20 billion peak

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

State of the art: Experiments from The Met and Hollywood

Gamified art history and collaborative world-building showcases the ways crypto is unlocking audience engagement

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Institutions are looking for ‘1000x’ opportunities in crypto: Coinbase

Coinbase Institutional’s David Duong looked at how crypto performed in January and explains where crypto’s growing

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

It’s Fed Decision Day Eve. All anyone can talk about is the AI selloff.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spurred a $1 trillion rout in US and European tech stocks yesterday

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

AI token selloff a product of too much ‘excitement’

Galaxy Trading says that AI tokens need to demonstrate “blockchain-native” use cases to break out of “speculative” cycle

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Two AI-focused Solana social startups closed funding rounds

A pair of fundraises by Tapestry and Oh both came with expansive ideas about the future of AI and the role of humans in it

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Don’t panic: Bitcoin’s price action is ‘business as usual’

Bitcoin’s had a volatile month so far, but the inauguration might lead to a big move up

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

AI agent sector suffers 44% market cap wipeout

The sector saw a $8.7 billion wipeout in market value

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

AI could be the ‘biggest bubble’ since dot-com

GSR’s Toe Bautista is keeping a close eye on AI and its potential impacts on crypto

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin miner’s data center project to be ‘game-changer’

Various bitcoin miners embarked on revenue diversification efforts in 2024 — particularly after last year’s Bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Reshaping the data layer of AI with Grass

A look at one of 2024’s breakout DePIN successes

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

AI agents are not agentic

AI agents still cannot perform tasks in pursuit of goals

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

2025: Crypto bridges the gap between hype and utility

Exploring key trends promising to shape crypto in the new year, from Bitcoin DeFi to stablecoins and regulatory clarity

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Making sense of the AI agent meta

Unpacking the frenzy of AI agents, launchpads, frameworks and memes

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Crypto is welcoming its new AI overlords

Code-controlled entities commonly wield thousands — and even tens of thousands — of addresses

by David Canellis /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

‘Agents’ swarm inaugural Solana AI hackathon

Over 400 projects threw their respective hats in the ring

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s greatest app innovations in 2024

Ethena, Pendle and GEODNET make the list

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

5 crypto predictions for 2025

These 5 crypto prophecies put Nostradamus to shame

by David Canellis /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Stanford lab partners with team behind ‘ai16z’ AI agent project

Stanford professors David Mazières and Dan Boneh will lead the lab alongside a cohort of graduate student researchers

by Jack Kubinec /

