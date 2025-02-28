audit

There are a total of 16 articles associated with audit.
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana multisig provider conducting ‘comprehensive review’ after Safe exploit

“High value accounts” need purpose-built wallet solutions because sophisticated hackers can “potentially compromise any frontend,” Squads CEO told Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Opinion

The fatal errors plaguing the internet, and how we can fix them

Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it

by Billy Luedtke /
article-image

Business

New security council debuts with Coinbase, Anchorage as founding members

The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Security review competition will offer a bounty of $1.2M

$1.2 million is one of the largest amounts offered in a security review competition to date

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Latest DeFi exploits show audits are no guarantee

Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Opinion

Blockchain needs standards

Without security audit standards, apps built on blockchain will continue to fall prey to hacks and exploits

by Hind Kurhan /
article-image

Opinion

Stop calling them audits

There’s no magical guarantee that comes with the word “audit” — let’s start calling things what they really are

by Paul Brody /
article-image

DeFi

DeFi gets a ‘SEAL’ team as white hat hackers, auditors join forces

While ill-gotten gains from exploits are significantly down from the same period compared to last year, hacks continue to pose a clear danger for budding DeFi ecosystems

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Crypto auditors risk suspension over misleading claims: SEC chief accountant

Accounting firms acting as crypto ‘auditors’ are warned to disassociate with clients if they spot misleading statements — or tell the SEC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Dumps Auditor for ‘Big Four’ Accounting Firm

Bloomberg found that nearly half of crypto companies recently surveyed receive audit services from Deloitte, EY, PwC or KPMG

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

IIA Wants Mandatory Internal Audits for US Crypto Exchanges

The Institute of Internal Auditors said it wants an independent internal audit function at all US crypto exchanges to restore investor confidence in the industry

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Crypto ‘Proof of Reserves’ Don’t Prove Solvency: US Audit Cop

The US audit watchdog has warned not to put too much stock in proof of reserve reports from crypto companies

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Circle Taps Deloitte as New Auditor, Doubles Down on Proof of Reserves 

Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

As Crypto Auditors Call It Quits, What Will Take Their Place?

The exchange is looking for another auditor to validate proof of reserves after reports that Mazars and Armanino are pausing work in the sector

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Tether Pushes Back Timeline on Audit: Report

Tether has promised a full review of its books for more than five years, ever since questions of its reserves began to circulate

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

FTX Joins Coinbase, Kraken With US GAAP Audit Pass

The news comes as regulators around the world have moved to bring further oversight to the cryptocurrency industry.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.