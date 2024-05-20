Barry Silbert
And, the US Congress drew headlines last week as it moved crypto-friendly regulation to completion
DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”
Both resignations are effective Jan. 1, 2024
The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”
In its lawsuit, Gemini cited a number of other prolonged measures it took before resorting to legal action against DCG
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit
Genesis, Gemini and other stakeholders are weighing whether to allow DCG more time to stave off a potential default
Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19
Alameda claims Grayscale’s fee structure and lack of redemption options has lowered the value of Alameda’s shares by 90%
Genesis could be up for sale under a new restructuring agreement with creditors
Cameron Wiklevoss threatens to sue Barry Silbert, DCG and others, following Genesis bankruptcy
The crypto lender reportedly warned investors about filing for bankruptcy if it couldn’t line up sufficient financing
Several sources have told Blockworks DCG’s head, Barry Silbert, isn’t telling the full story relating to his company’s relationship with crypto lender Genesis
The cryptocurrency industry has a “lot of hard work to do” on the heels of a brutal 2022, Silbert said Tuesday in a letter to DCG shareholders
Now that Genesis is considering bankruptcy, hopes of returning $900 million to lending partner Gemini are shrinking
Cameron Winklevoss has given Barry Silbert until Jan. 8th to commit to publicly working together
This new debt capital raise comes shortly after DCG raised $700 million in the beginning of November, at a $10 billion valuation.
Along with the milestone for Grayscale funds AUM, the firm passes SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF.
The parent company of Grayscale has raised a massive round from heavy-hitters like SoftBank Group and Alphabet Inc’s independent growth fund CapitalG.