Barry Silbert, a prominent entrepreneur and founder of Digital Currency Group since its foundation in 2015. Barry has played a pivotal and challenging role in the growth and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies via Greyscales Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts. As the world of blockchain experiences rapid change and continuous news, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks for in-depth news coverage, expert analysis, and the most current information on the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bankruptcy court says DCG is ‘out of the money’

And, the US Congress drew headlines last week as it moved crypto-friendly regulation to completion

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
People

DCG, Barry Silbert file motions to dismiss NYAG suit

DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Barry Silbert, Mark Murphy to exit Grayscale board 

Both resignations are effective Jan. 1, 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Business

DCG will become ‘an insolvent zombie company,’ Ahluwalia says 

The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”

by Darren Kleine /
Business

DCG brands Gemini’s lawsuit a ‘publicity stunt’

In its lawsuit, Gemini cited a number of other prolonged measures it took before resorting to legal action against DCG

by Katherine Ross /
Business

‘Best and final offer’: Winklevoss demands nearly $1.5B from DCG

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

DCG Missed $630M Genesis Debt Payment: Gemini

Genesis, Gemini and other stakeholders are weighing whether to allow DCG more time to stave off a potential default

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

DCG Crypto Exchange Luno Leaves Singapore After 35% Job Cuts

Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Alameda Sues Grayscale, DCG, Silbert Over Fee Structure

Alameda claims Grayscale’s fee structure and lack of redemption options has lowered the value of Alameda’s shares by 90%

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Genesis Agreement Will See Gemini Contribute $100M to Compensate Earn Users

Genesis could be up for sale under a new restructuring agreement with creditors

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Genesis in Chapter 11 Won’t Insulate Silbert, Winklevoss Says

Cameron Wiklevoss threatens to sue Barry Silbert, DCG and others, following Genesis bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

The Next Bankruptcy Domino May Be Genesis

The crypto lender reportedly warned investors about filing for bankruptcy if it couldn’t line up sufficient financing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

DCG’s Barry Silbert is Dodging the Hard Questions, Sources Say

Several sources have told Blockworks DCG’s head, Barry Silbert, isn’t telling the full story relating to his company’s relationship with crypto lender Genesis

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Silbert: DCG Borrowed Hundreds of Millions From Genesis at 10-12% Interest

The cryptocurrency industry has a “lot of hard work to do” on the heels of a brutal 2022, Silbert said Tuesday in a letter to DCG shareholders

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

DCG Silent as Winklevoss Demands Commitment From CEO Silbert

Now that Genesis is considering bankruptcy, hopes of returning $900 million to lending partner Gemini are shrinking

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Gemini Takes Spat With DCG Public in Open Letter

Cameron Winklevoss has given Barry Silbert until Jan. 8th to commit to publicly working together

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Digital Currency Group Completes $600M Debt Capital Raise

This new debt capital raise comes shortly after DCG raised $700 million in the beginning of November, at a $10 billion valuation.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale’s Total Assets Under Management Hits $60B

Along with the milestone for Grayscale funds AUM, the firm passes SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Digital Currency Group Raises $700M, Now Valued at $10B

The parent company of Grayscale has raised a massive round from heavy-hitters like SoftBank Group and Alphabet Inc’s independent growth fund CapitalG.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

