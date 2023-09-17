Binance.US
Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder is on the outs, with general counsel Norman Reed stepping up to replace him
A Binance.US spokesperson cited the SEC’s actions as having real-world consequences on American jobs and innovation
Binance.US operators claims the SEC is being “unreasonable” with its requests
Coinbase delisting all assets except bitcoin would have effectively spelled “the end of the crypto industry in the US,” CEO told the FT
There are no fresh dollars flowing into Binance.US these days, which makes for odd fiat prices across major cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin is eyeing a return to $30,000 — but traders on Binance.US have been shown a very different price
A federal judge set a Jun. 15 deadline for the SEC and Binance.US to resolve the matter, a bid to avoid damaging crypto markets
The exchange warned customers to withdraw USD funds by June 13
The SEC seeks to prevent defendants from “destroying, altering or concealing relevant records”
While Voyager’s estate is worth $1.3 billion, it is still waiting to claw back funds from Three Arrows Capital and FTX
Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile
Coinbase still maintains the highest US trading volumes with close to 50% of the market share, but it’s a far cry from where the exchange once was
SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here
“Specifically, like virtually every other crypto exchange, we did not have proper KYC in place at launch,” Binance spokesperson says
The deal, which has raised the concerns of at least two US regulators, is pending approval by a New York judge
But will BlockFi customers want to do business with centralized exchanges after the FTX debacle?
JPMorgan Chase hires executive director of digital assets regulatory policy despite CEO’s jabs at space
The Algorand Foundation adds two executives, including former JPMorgan veteran
The move puts pressure on other crypto exchanges to follow suit
The investigation comes amid a separate report by Reuters alleging Binance facilitated $2.35 billion in illicit funds between 2017 and 2020
Binance.US is now available in Idaho, making the exchange accessible in 46 states
Exchange taps former Ally Bank and Morgan Stanley executive to build out government affairs unit
The exchange has secured licenses in three states this year: Connecticut, West Virginia and Wyoming
Investors in the funding round include VanEck, Circle Ventures, RRE Ventures and Foundation Capital