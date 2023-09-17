Binance.US

Binance.US is the US subsidiary of Binance Global. Under Changpeng Zhao, Binance has become a major player in the world, and the American market is no different. Binance.US offers a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading various cryptocurrencies. The exchange also provides extensive liquidity and a range of trading pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders seeking to engage in digital asset trading.