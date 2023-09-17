Binance.US

Binance.US is the US subsidiary of Binance Global. Under Changpeng Zhao, Binance has become a major player in the world, and the American market is no different. Binance.US offers a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading various cryptocurrencies. The exchange also provides extensive liquidity and a range of trading pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders seeking to engage in digital asset trading. Follow Blockworks for the latest news, insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Binance.US.
Business

Crypto hiring: Woes for Binance, Binance.US continue

Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder is on the outs, with general counsel Norman Reed stepping up to replace him

by James Cirrone /
Business

Binance.US CEO exits amid second round of staff cuts post-SEC lawsuit

A Binance.US spokesperson cited the SEC’s actions as having real-world consequences on American jobs and innovation

by Shalini Nagarajan /
BusinessWeb3

SEC is conducting a ‘fishing expedition’ instead of seeking discovery, Binance.US claims

Binance.US operators claims the SEC is being “unreasonable” with its requests

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsPolicy

SEC wanted Coinbase to offer only bitcoin trading

Coinbase delisting all assets except bitcoin would have effectively spelled “the end of the crypto industry in the US,” CEO told the FT

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

US dollar shortage drives down bitcoin, ether prices on Binance.US

There are no fresh dollars flowing into Binance.US these days, which makes for odd fiat prices across major cryptocurrencies

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
Markets

Binance.US shows bitcoin ‘flash pump’ to $138K

Bitcoin is eyeing a return to $30,000 — but traders on Binance.US have been shown a very different price

by David Canellis /
Markets

Court wants Binance.US, SEC to avoid full asset freeze

A federal judge set a Jun. 15 deadline for the SEC and Binance.US to resolve the matter, a bid to avoid damaging crypto markets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance.US to halt all fiat withdrawals ‘as early as June 13’

The exchange warned customers to withdraw USD funds by June 13

by Jon Rice /
Business

SEC Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Binance, CZ

The SEC seeks to prevent defendants from “destroying, altering or concealing relevant records”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Voyager Customers May Get 35% Return, as Judge Approves Liquidation Plan

While Voyager’s estate is worth $1.3 billion, it is still waiting to claw back funds from Three Arrows Capital and FTX

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Binance’s US Exchange Says Bye-Bye to TRON’s TRX Token

Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

US Crypto Trading Volume Down 80% Since Mid-March

Coinbase still maintains the highest US trading volumes with close to 50% of the market share, but it’s a far cry from where the exchange once was

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessPolicy

DOJ Wants To Stop Binance.US Buying Voyager — Because SEC

SEC officials initially opposed the Voyager plan, alleging Binance.US operates an unregistered securities exchange. Now, the DOJ is here

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Binance Moves to Fix Compliance May Not Placate US Regulators

“Specifically, like virtually every other crypto exchange, we did not have proper KYC in place at launch,” Binance spokesperson says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Voyager’s VGX Jumps 40% Following Binance.US Takeover News

The deal, which has raised the concerns of at least two US regulators, is pending approval by a New York judge

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Binance US, Curve in Bidding War for BlockFi Credit Card Customers

But will BlockFi customers want to do business with centralized exchanges after the FTX debacle?

by Jon Rice /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Adds Ex-FBI Agent to Lead Investigations

JPMorgan Chase hires executive director of digital assets regulatory policy despite CEO’s jabs at space

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Hires CFO To Help It Chart IPO Path

The Algorand Foundation adds two executives, including former JPMorgan veteran

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Binance.US’ Zero-fee Bitcoin Trading May Trigger Fee War for Exchanges

The move puts pressure on other crypto exchanges to follow suit

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Under SEC Investigation Over Its 2017 ICO Listing: Report

The investigation comes amid a separate report by Reuters alleging Binance facilitated $2.35 billion in illicit funds between 2017 and 2020

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Binance.US Sets End-of-year Deadline for Nationwide Availability

Binance.US is now available in Idaho, making the exchange accessible in 46 states

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Doubles Down on Compliance

Exchange taps former Ally Bank and Morgan Stanley executive to build out government affairs unit

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange Binance.US Secures Money Transmitter License in Puerto Rico

The exchange has secured licenses in three states this year: Connecticut, West Virginia and Wyoming

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Binance.US Valued at $4.5B, Closes $200M Seed Round

Investors in the funding round include VanEck, Circle Ventures, RRE Ventures and Foundation Capital

by Morgan Chittum /

