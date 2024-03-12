Blur

Blur, an NFT marketplace and community platform, is gaining traction in the fast-growing world of non-fungible tokens. With a focus on community building, user experience, and accessibility, Blur aims to offer a seamless and enjoyable experience for creators, collectors, and enthusiasts alike. The platform features a diverse selection of unique digital assets, including art, music, and gaming-related items, with an emphasis on supporting emerging artists and empowering creators to monetize their work. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Blur and other innovative NFT marketplaces..
DeFi

Blast developers drawn by layer-2’s liquidity and founder’s success building Blur

Protocols built on Blast have accrued nearly $1 billion in TVL in the two weeks since the layer-2 went to mainnet

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Blur’s Airdrop Shaped Inorganic Surge in 2023 NFT Trading: Report

Blur’s post-token airdrop surge in Feb. led to an 80% trading volume dominance, leaving OpenSea at 15.5%, Galaxy Research found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Blur Users Open $95M Loans Backed By NFTs in 10 Days

Azuki NFTs are proving the most popular with borrowers and lenders on the new Blur peer-to-peer loans protocol, Blend

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Blur Blends DeFi and NFT Market With New Lending Platform

Blend became the largest NFT lending protocol by volume and user share within 24 hours of launching

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

NFT Loans on Blur Could ‘Skyrocket’ if Borrowers Don’t Pay Attention

Blur’s new NFT lending platform has the industry buzzing – but is it bullish?

by Michael Bodley /
Education

How Does NFT Lending Really Work? A Deep Dive

Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?

by John Gilbert /
Web3

Blur NFT Volumes Have Cooled Since Airdrop, But It’s Still Number One

OpenSea might be handling more NFT trades each day, but newcomer Blur is still far ahead in terms of volume

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Peer-to-peer NFT Lending Is the Way To Go, Blur Says in Protocol Launch

Institutional NFT traders are diving into Blur’s new crypto lending protocol, dubbed Blend

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

OpenSea Launches Platform Geared Toward ‘Pro’ NFT Collectors

The marketplace said it wants to cater to its “power users,” those professionals who have extensive knowledge of the NFT landscape

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ethereum Now Deflationary for 2 Months Straight

Decentralized exchange Uniswap and NFT marketplace Blur top the ETH burned leaderboard in the past 30 days

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Blur Pushes Second Crypto Airdrop To Keep NFT Traders Off OpenSea

Upstart NFT platform Blur wants to keep users loyal and away from rival marketplaces with a crypto airdrop worth hundreds of millions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Blur Still Sees Record NFT Volumes Even After Crypto Airdrop

Some might have expected Blur NFT volumes to collapse once its crypto airdrop finalized, but they’re still at all-time high

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Keep Your Eye on the Blur v. OpenSea Fight: Galaxy

There is a total supply of 3 billion BLUR tokens, and 360 million were claimable by users on Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

Blurring the Battle Lines on OpenSea Royalties for NFT Creators

Upstart NFT marketplace Blur tells creators to block their collections from trading on OpenSea

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

What Previous Crypto Airdrops Tell Us About Where BLUR May Be Headed

Blur has rewarded its NFT traders with a brand new token airdrop and it’s already seeing some trademark crypto volatility

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

NFT Backers Paid up to $200 in Gas Fees in Delayed Blur Airdrop

One trader received almost $2 million worth of BLUR tokens

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Blur NFT Volume Beats OpenSea Again, With 30% of the Traders

An airdrop scheme and impending token launch are likely fueling NFT activity on Blur, putting OpenSea in second place once more

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace for ‘Pro Traders’ Could Unseat OpenSea – But Will It Last?

Blur’s third and final airdrop will be available to users alongside its token launch on Feb 14

by Bessie Liu /

