Protocols built on Blast have accrued nearly $1 billion in TVL in the two weeks since the layer-2 went to mainnet
Blur’s post-token airdrop surge in Feb. led to an 80% trading volume dominance, leaving OpenSea at 15.5%, Galaxy Research found
Azuki NFTs are proving the most popular with borrowers and lenders on the new Blur peer-to-peer loans protocol, Blend
Blend became the largest NFT lending protocol by volume and user share within 24 hours of launching
Blur’s new NFT lending platform has the industry buzzing – but is it bullish?
Your guide to the brave new world of NFT lending – how does it work and will it continue?
OpenSea might be handling more NFT trades each day, but newcomer Blur is still far ahead in terms of volume
Institutional NFT traders are diving into Blur’s new crypto lending protocol, dubbed Blend
The marketplace said it wants to cater to its “power users,” those professionals who have extensive knowledge of the NFT landscape
Decentralized exchange Uniswap and NFT marketplace Blur top the ETH burned leaderboard in the past 30 days
Upstart NFT platform Blur wants to keep users loyal and away from rival marketplaces with a crypto airdrop worth hundreds of millions
Some might have expected Blur NFT volumes to collapse once its crypto airdrop finalized, but they’re still at all-time high
There is a total supply of 3 billion BLUR tokens, and 360 million were claimable by users on Tuesday
Upstart NFT marketplace Blur tells creators to block their collections from trading on OpenSea
Blur has rewarded its NFT traders with a brand new token airdrop and it’s already seeing some trademark crypto volatility
One trader received almost $2 million worth of BLUR tokens
An airdrop scheme and impending token launch are likely fueling NFT activity on Blur, putting OpenSea in second place once more
Blur’s third and final airdrop will be available to users alongside its token launch on Feb 14