bonds
The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble
Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%
The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives
Superstate’s first product will be an on-chain government bond that you can hold in your crypto wallet
Siemens is just the latest European company to issue digital securities on public blockchains
The European Investment Bank deployed a euro bond on Ethereum back in 2021, but this time it’s only using the network for record keeping
If MicroStrategy and Coinbase survive until their bonds mature and pay the debt in full, investors will pocket a gain
A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance
UnionBank intends to use the funds to partially finance the acquisition of the domestic consumer banking business of global banking giant Citi
The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies
The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed
Illicit activity makes up 0.15% of crypto transaction volume
BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022
Wednesday’s steep inflation reading has put the bond market on high-alert.
CPI sees its hottest read in over 30 years of 6.2% year-over-year, BTC rallied on the inflation print but then corrected due to liquidations.
Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.
Foreign debt buying soars as central banks look to trade their US dollars for treasury bills