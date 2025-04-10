bonds

There are a total of 17 articles associated with bonds.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The Trump put was struck, but at what cost?

The administration announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs, but the bond market shows signs of trouble

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Bond market selloff continues. What gives?

Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

World Bank rolls out first digital bond issuance on Euroclear

The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Compound Labs founders developing regulated financial products for the blockchain

Superstate’s first product will be an on-chain government bond that you can hold in your crypto wallet

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

German Conglomerate Siemens Issues €60M Digital Bond on Polygon

Siemens is just the latest European company to issue digital securities on public blockchains

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

European Union Bank Again Uses Ethereum to Explore Tokenized Bonds

The European Investment Bank deployed a euro bond on Ethereum back in 2021, but this time it’s only using the network for record keeping

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Hammered by Industry Turmoil

If MicroStrategy and Coinbase survive until their bonds mature and pay the debt in full, investors will pocket a gain

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Israel To Test Blockchain-based Bonds

A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Philippines’ First Blockchain Digital Peso Bond Offering Raises $209M

UnionBank intends to use the funds to partially finance the acquisition of the domestic consumer banking business of global banking giant Citi

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s ‘Volcano Bond’ Could Launch This Week

The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

BTC Hovers Near Critical Support: Markets Wrap

The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

BTC and ETH Trade Sideways After Yesterday’s Sell-off: Markets Wrap

Illicit activity makes up 0.15% of crypto transaction volume

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

BTC Stumbles on 6.8% CPI Print; Axie Infinity Teases Future Gameplay: Markets Wrap

BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Are Bonds Still the “Smart Money”?

Wednesday’s steep inflation reading has put the bond market on high-alert.

by Jack Farley /
article-image

Markets

Bonds Sell-off on 6.2% CPI Print; Bitcoin Liquidations Spur Correction: Markets Wrap

CPI sees its hottest read in over 30 years of 6.2% year-over-year, BTC rallied on the inflation print but then corrected due to liquidations.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Finance

Metaco Taps Singapore as Future of Asia Digital Finance with Regional Office Opening

Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Foreign Buyers Scramble To Purchase US Debt

Foreign debt buying soars as central banks look to trade their US dollars for treasury bills

by Casey Wagner /

