A comparison of Trump and Biden’s crypto executive orders
Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox
Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto
Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC
The first phase wrapped up in October of last year
While no decision on the digital pound has been made, the BOE and Treasury continue to work on it
Plus, crypto job postings decline, and the Boston Fed looks to hire a CBDC researcher
The LinkedIn posting states that the position would “support the Federal Reserve System’s [CBDC] Research and Development program.”
Both central banks are exploring the impact a CBDC could have on an economy
In a recent report, the House of Commons Treasury Committee suggests careful consideration on CBDC decision, not haste
The wholesale CBDC will be used “as a common settlement asset in domestic payments”
Central banks thinking about CBDCs may need to act more like “entrepreneurs,” IMF’s Georgieva said
US economic leaders gathered in DC Tuesday to discuss the future of crypto policy and innovation in America
It still remains unclear if Hong Kong will seek to introduce e-HKD, the retail version of its CBDC
The Fed’s CBDC research is focused on how ledgers record transactions and “end-to-end system architecture”
After an internal vote, Republicans just barely agreed on Tom Emmer, the House majority whip from Minnesota, as their top pick for Speaker of the House, but insiders say his support is dwindling
China first rolled out the digital yuan in 2021
The adoption of a wholesale central bank digital currency could be the most stable and risk-free option, the RBA official said Sunday
The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.
The Bank of International Settlements conducted the project in partnership with central banks from France, Singapore and Switzerland
BIS head Agustin Carstens believes that the right legal framework is key for issuing CBDCs
Sensible crypto legislation in the US remains “a live issue” but has hurdles to overcome, USDC issuer’s policy head says
Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said
In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader