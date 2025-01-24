CBDC

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Executive order deja-vu 

A comparison of Trump and Biden’s crypto executive orders

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessFinance

Visa to help banks test tokenized assets, smart contracts

Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

This unusual suspect may have caused Silvergate’s collapse

Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Policy

House passes CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act with limited bipartisan support 

Three Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in supporting a bill that would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail CBDC

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Hong Kong’s central bank begins new phase of its CBDC pilot

The first phase wrapped up in October of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bank of England, Treasury commit to user privacy for potential CBDC

While no decision on the digital pound has been made, the BOE and Treasury continue to work on it

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto hiring: TradFi hires join former Genesis exec at VersiFi

Plus, crypto job postings decline, and the Boston Fed looks to hire a CBDC researcher

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Boston Fed seeks software engineer for CBDC research

The LinkedIn posting states that the position would “support the Federal Reserve System’s [CBDC] Research and Development program.”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Banks of Italy, Korea will share CBDC knowledge under new memorandum

Both central banks are exploring the impact a CBDC could have on an economy

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

UK still undecided on future of digital pound 

In a recent report, the House of Commons Treasury Committee suggests careful consideration on CBDC decision, not haste

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Singapore plots ‘live’ wholesale CBDC pilot for next year

The wholesale CBDC will be used “as a common settlement asset in domestic payments”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CBDCs can ‘replace cash,’ IMF says

Central banks thinking about CBDCs may need to act more like “entrepreneurs,” IMF’s Georgieva said

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Fed official: Stablecoins pose a threat, but could present innovative opportunities

US economic leaders gathered in DC Tuesday to discuss the future of crypto policy and innovation in America

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

HKMA wraps up phase one of CBDC trial

It still remains unclear if Hong Kong will seek to introduce e-HKD, the retail version of its CBDC

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Fed continues to explore ‘CBDC payments backbone:’ Barr

The Fed’s CBDC research is focused on how ledgers record transactions and “end-to-end system architecture”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto-friendly Emmer snags GOP Speaker nomination, at least for now 

After an internal vote, Republicans just barely agreed on Tom Emmer, the House majority whip from Minnesota, as their top pick for Speaker of the House, but insiders say his support is dwindling

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessPolicy

Digital yuan used to settle crude oil trade for Chinese oil company: Report

China first rolled out the digital yuan in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Australian markets could see billions in savings via tokenization: RBA

The adoption of a wholesale central bank digital currency could be the most stable and risk-free option, the RBA official said Sunday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Mastercard’s CBDC pilot ventures into Ethereum and NFTs

The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Wholesale CBDCs and automatic market makers could be the perfect pair, BIS finds

The Bank of International Settlements conducted the project in partnership with central banks from France, Singapore and Switzerland

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Legal frameworks ‘must keep up’ for CBDC implementation: BIS

BIS head Agustin Carstens believes that the right legal framework is key for issuing CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Hyper-partisanship’ on CBDCs hinders crypto lawmaking: Circle exec

Sensible crypto legislation in the US remains “a live issue” but has hurdles to overcome, USDC issuer’s policy head says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

mBridge CBDC project nearing commercialization

Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Democrats call out Republican for ‘hypocritical’ anti-CBDC bill

In an interested change of pace Wednesday, it was Democrats calling for increased US action in developing blockchain technology in order to keep America as the dominant global financial leader

by Casey Wagner /

