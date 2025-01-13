Changpeng Zhao

There are a total of 78 articles associated with Changpeng Zhao.
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Binance hasn’t slowed since CZ — neither have the memecoin launches

Binance’s relationship with memecoins is still going strong

by David Canellis
People

Former Binance CEO hints at potential next steps

Changpeng Zhao was released from his four-month sentence on Friday

by Katherine Ross
Empire Newsletter

Publicly-listed companies keep adding bitcoin to their balance sheets

Plus, CZ is busy plotting his future

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Crypto mixers have their day in court

The US government is looking to seriously inhibit people from using and accessing crypto mixing services

by Katherine Ross
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Why CZ and SBF’s sentencings were so different

They both may be in prison for an overlapping 120 days, but the similarities stop there

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney
People

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sentenced to 4 months in prison

The sentencing closes the book on the DOJ’s settlement with Binance and its former CEO

by Katherine Ross
Web3

Empire Newsletter: What’s wrong with EigenLayer’s airdrop

There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney
Policy

Government says CZ threatened US security, recommends doubling Guideline sentence

The government says Zhao “willfully” and strategically put US national security at risk in order to “line his pockets”

by Casey Wagner
Web3

Web3 Watch: Someone bought a CryptoPunk for $16M, again

Plus, Changpeng Zhao debuts his next venture and SLERF gets burnt

by Jack Kubinec
Policy

Judge orders former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to ‘surrender’ Canadian passport

A judge in Washington modified the former Binance CEO’s bond on Monday

by Katherine Ross
Policy

US seeks to modify Changpeng Zhao’s bond ahead of sentencing

The US filed to modify the ex-Binance CEO’s bail to require notification of travel plans

by Katherine Ross
Web3

From Razzlekhan to SBF: Here are crypto’s most iconic couples

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here’s a look at some of crypto’s biggest couples

by Katherine Ross
Policy

Former Binance CEO’s sentencing delayed until April

The sentencing was originally scheduled for late February

by Katherine Ross
Analysis

Buying bitcoin when CZ tweets ‘gm’ has paid off so far — but so has stacking sats

The correlation between Zhao’s “gm” and bitcoin’s price has been so strong that it was possible to base a dollar-cost averaging strategy around the former Binance CEO’s Twitter timeline

by David Canellis
Web3

The best Crypto Twitter moments of 2023

We doom scrolled so you don’t have to

by Casey Wagner
Policy

Binance says the SEC can’t use DOJ plea deals as proof of guilt

The SEC, in an early December filing, argued that the DOJ’s settlement with Binance and Changpeng Zhao showed the two “deliberately” violated US law

by Katherine Ross
Policy

Binance, Zhao ‘deliberately’ violated US law, SEC argues

Binance filed a motion to dismiss the SEC’s case back in September, but the SEC says that the recent DOJ plea deals show that the company tried to skirt US law

by Katherine Ross
Policy

It’s official: Former Binance CEO must stay in US until sentencing

Changpeng Zhao may be using his time in the US to meet with founders, according to posts on X

by Katherine Ross
Policy

Crypto tax evasion cases are on the rise: Bloomberg

In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting

by Katherine Ross
Opinion

The US watered down crypto when it ousted Binance’s Zhao — and that’s okay

Crypto as an “industry” could probably do without quite as many cults of personality

by David Canellis
Policy

Binance’s Zhao ordered to stay in US for now

Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows

by Ben Strack
DeFi

XRP threatens to flip Binance’s cryptocurrency once and for all

BNB has been valued higher than XRP for most of the last two years, but the gap is narrowing fast

by David Canellis
Markets

Uniswap price pumps, DeFi hits 14-month high amid Binance drama

Uniswap is having a moment while the US has its way with top centralized exchange Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao

by David Canellis
Markets

Crypto’s rally on Binance news could prove to be short-lived

Bitcoin and ether posted gains Wednesday morning, rallying around 2% and 5%, respectively. Stocks also started the day in the green

by Casey Wagner

