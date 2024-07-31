Compound
The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote
The court found that the plaintiffs had “plausibly alleged” that Compound Labs and its associated entities solicited the public to purchase COMP tokens
Permissionless panelists clashed on when — or whether — TradFi might enter the DeFi space in earnest
As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions
Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates
Compound Treasury is giving institutions the chance to borrow digital assets as collateral
Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders
Blockworks exclusive: Lido (stETH) and Rocket Pool (rETH) will join Voltz’s growing trading pool
The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says
The DeFi protocol has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit since last October
Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility
Increased CME volume may be contributing to BTC volatility; COMP, AAVE, and MKR battle it out for marketshare in DeFi.