Compound

There are a total of 12 articles associated with Compound.
article-image

DeFi

Compound considers fee redistribution after $24M COMP truce

The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Securities lawsuit against Compound founders, investors to proceed

The court found that the plaintiffs had “plausibly alleged” that Compound Labs and its associated entities solicited the public to purchase COMP tokens

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Compound founder Leshner on DeFi: ‘The institutions aren’t coming’

Permissionless panelists clashed on when — or whether — TradFi might enter the DeFi space in earnest

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Analysis

DeFi surging despite possible VC sell pressure

As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

How Does Apple Card’s New Savings Account Compare to Crypto?

Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Compound Is Marrying a CeFi Business Model With a DeFi Protocol

Compound Treasury is giving institutions the chance to borrow digital assets as collateral

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security

Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Interest Rate Swap Protocol Voltz Onboards Lido and Rocket Pool

Blockworks exclusive: Lido (stETH) and Rocket Pool (rETH) will join Voltz’s growing trading pool

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Is There a Silver Lining in DeFi Yield Inversion?

The current business of DeFi lending is largely limited to funding leverage for shorter-term, speculative trading, expert says

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Web3

PoolTogether Flocks to NFTs To Raise Legal Defense Funds

The DeFi protocol has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit since last October

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Fed Speeds Tapering, Borrowing Activity on Aave, Compound, Maker, Anchor Slides: Markets Wrap

Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

AAVE, COMP MKR Battle for Market Share; BTC ETFs Fuel Leverage: Markets Wrap

Increased CME volume may be contributing to BTC volatility; COMP, AAVE, and MKR battle it out for marketshare in DeFi.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.