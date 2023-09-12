crypto exchange

Business

CoinEx sees $27M in outflows in suspected hack

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx sparked fears of a hack on Tuesday after massive hot wallet outflows

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Coinbase is ramping up global efforts with ‘forward-looking regulators’

The crypto exchange labels Europe, Canada, Brazil, Singapore and Australia as “near-term priority markets”

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Coinbase CEO nearly done selling 2% stake to fund other startups

Brian Armstrong said he’s diversifying his Coinbase stake to fund other endeavors, like life extension and science crowdfunding

by David Canellis /
Finance

Australian Bank Won’t Let You Buy More Than $7K Crypto Per Month

A Commonwealth Bank executive said 24-hour holds and limits on outbound payments to crypto exchanges will help decrease the number of scams

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

SEC Sues Coinbase for Alleged Securities Violations

The SEC just sued Binance over alleged securities violations — now, the agency is coming for top US crypto exchange Coinbase

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Exchange Hotbit Shuts Down 9 Months After Criminal Probe

Crypto exchange Hotbit never recovered after authorities froze its assets and forced it to suspend trade last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Co-founder’s Fund Buys Dip, Spends $50M on COIN

Coinbase co-founder Ehrsam, through Paradigm, buys COIN stock for the first time in about a year, while CEO Armstrong has been selling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Bittrex Files For US Bankruptcy Just Weeks After SEC Lawsuit

The Bittrex bankruptcy has revealed the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control as the crypto exchange’s largest creditor

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Kraken Is Standing Ground Versus the IRS — Does It Have a Case?

The Kraken-IRS battle represents “the first real judicial look” at changes to John Doe summons guidance, according to one tax attorney

by Ben Strack /
Business

DCG Crypto Exchange Luno Leaves Singapore After 35% Job Cuts

Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

FTX Vietnam Readies to Pay Back Users — Once Courts Figure How Much

FTX users in Vietnam have reportedly received emails indicating they’ll eventually receive their funds, but exactly how much is anyone’s guess

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Market Share Bounces Back, BNB Price Consolidating

The largest crypto exchange is back to holding about 80% of market share relative to 11 other centralized exchanges, up from a low of around 67%

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Crypto Lenders Keep Pausing Withdrawals Citing FTX Exposure

The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX is Bankrupt But You Can Still Trade Crypto There

Why would FTX let a little thing like bankruptcy stop hundreds of millions of dollars in spot bitcoin and derivatives trade?

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work

FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Ontario Teachers Fund Sank $95M in Failed FTX Empire

The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund backed crypto exchange FTX to invest in digital asset infrastructure, rather than any one particular token

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Coinbase, Ripple CEOs Blame SEC for FTX User Strife

Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

FTX Users Band Together: ‘Had Entire Net Worth On There, Oops’

FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement

The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Says Funds Are Safe After 6-hour Bank Outage

A glitch with the Automated Clearing House blocked Coinbase users from withdrawals and payments via US bank accounts for several hours; Solana was also down

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

FTX Wants Another $1B to Buy More Crypto Companies: Report

FTX is reportedly on the hunt for more capital to fuel its acquisition ambitions, after raising $400 million in January

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried: No, FTX is Not Acquiring Huobi

Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Stripe Jumps Back Into Crypto, Providing New Payment Options for Consumers and Companies

The partnership with FTX and others will enable new payment channels and easier verification of users

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Reports Sharp Revenue, User Growth in Q4

The crypto exchange’s trading volume hit $547 billion, a nearly 70% quarter-over-quarter increase

by Ben Strack /

