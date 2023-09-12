crypto exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx sparked fears of a hack on Tuesday after massive hot wallet outflows
The crypto exchange labels Europe, Canada, Brazil, Singapore and Australia as “near-term priority markets”
Brian Armstrong said he’s diversifying his Coinbase stake to fund other endeavors, like life extension and science crowdfunding
A Commonwealth Bank executive said 24-hour holds and limits on outbound payments to crypto exchanges will help decrease the number of scams
The SEC just sued Binance over alleged securities violations — now, the agency is coming for top US crypto exchange Coinbase
Crypto exchange Hotbit never recovered after authorities froze its assets and forced it to suspend trade last year
Coinbase co-founder Ehrsam, through Paradigm, buys COIN stock for the first time in about a year, while CEO Armstrong has been selling
The Bittrex bankruptcy has revealed the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control as the crypto exchange’s largest creditor
The Kraken-IRS battle represents “the first real judicial look” at changes to John Doe summons guidance, according to one tax attorney
Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19
FTX users in Vietnam have reportedly received emails indicating they’ll eventually receive their funds, but exactly how much is anyone’s guess
The largest crypto exchange is back to holding about 80% of market share relative to 11 other centralized exchanges, up from a low of around 67%
The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal
Why would FTX let a little thing like bankruptcy stop hundreds of millions of dollars in spot bitcoin and derivatives trade?
FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried
The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund backed crypto exchange FTX to invest in digital asset infrastructure, rather than any one particular token
Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore
FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds
The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether
A glitch with the Automated Clearing House blocked Coinbase users from withdrawals and payments via US bank accounts for several hours; Solana was also down
FTX is reportedly on the hunt for more capital to fuel its acquisition ambitions, after raising $400 million in January
Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said
The partnership with FTX and others will enable new payment channels and easier verification of users
The crypto exchange’s trading volume hit $547 billion, a nearly 70% quarter-over-quarter increase