CryptoPunks

There are a total of 33 articles associated with CryptoPunks.
Web3

Web3 Watch: CryptoPunked

Plus, the doge passes away and fantasy.top trading slows

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: ‘Buy Bitcoin’ sign, first post-halving satoshi go up for sale

Plus, a CryptoPunk sells for $12 million and Blockworks buys a goat

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Someone bought a CryptoPunk for $16M, again

Plus, Changpeng Zhao debuts his next venture and SLERF gets burnt

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Someone bought a CryptoPunk for $16M

Punk 3100 is one of nine “alien” CryptoPunks, the rarest group in the collection

by Jack Kubinec&Bessie Liu /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech sign-ups falter

Plus, CryptoPunks see year-best value and LootRush lets gamers rent out NFTs

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

NFT collectors focus on generative art and historical significance amid market rout

A handful of subsectors are managing to outperform amid a brutal NFT market pullback

by Andrew Thurman /
Web3

Yuga Labs’ intensifying IP takedowns spur CryptoPunk backlash

There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Got your eye on a CryptoPunk? It might be time to buy one

“It’s hard to understand the value of these things,” Empire host Santiago Santos admits, but a CryptoPunk is an icon that will remain a “grail” in any collection

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Swipe Left To Short, Right To Long: Tinder for NFT Leverage Goes Live

Blockworks exclusive: SynFutures launches alpha for Tinder-style NFT trading app, allowing up to 3x leverage by swiping left and right.

by David Canellis /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape, CryptoPunk NFT Floor Prices Lag Bitcoin

NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Adds to Portfolio, Nike Creates NFT Marketplace

Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks Among This Week’s Record-breaking NFT Sales

The bear market is not stopping generative art and blue chip NFTs sales

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT-focused Fund Finds Parallels to Traditional Venture Investing

Blockworks exclusive: Spencer Ventures raised $4.5 million earmarked for NFT investing in the bear market

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiWeb3

From Moonbirds to CryptoPunks, Terms of Service Are Changing

Community weighs in on pros and cons of different NFT project licensing models

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Tiffany & Co. Turns CryptoPunks Into $12.5M Luxury Jewelry Sale

The ‘NFTiff’ campaign sold out a collection of 250 NFTs in 22 minutes, each redeemable for a precious pendant

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Tiffany’s Wants CryptoPunk Holders to Buy Matching Bling for $50K ETH

Tiffany & Co’s new range of limited edition diamond and gemstone pendants is only available to CryptoPunk holders

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Lending Market Reveals a Need for Liquidity

Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinanceMarkets

In Largest-ever NFT-backed Loan, 101 CryptoPunks Put Up as Collateral

Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceWeb3

Onboarding the Next Wave of Metamask Users Through NFTs

Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

Sotheby’s CryptoPunk Auction Canceled After Seller Withdraws

“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Miami Family Office Backing NFT Fund Launch Helmed by Fine Art Collector

Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Wealthy NFT Owners Are Taking Out Loans Backed by Bored Apes, CryptoPunks

“That’s our niche, that high-end, long tail market,” the head of an NFT lending marketplace told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

While Bitcoin, Ether Sank, NFT Trading Chased Record Highs

“NFT investors are looking for more than price appreciation,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Sotheby’s Set to Auction 104 CryptoPunks Valued at $20M to $30M

All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale

by Morgan Chittum /

