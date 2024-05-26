CryptoPunks
Plus, the doge passes away and fantasy.top trading slows
Plus, a CryptoPunk sells for $12 million and Blockworks buys a goat
Plus, Changpeng Zhao debuts his next venture and SLERF gets burnt
Punk 3100 is one of nine “alien” CryptoPunks, the rarest group in the collection
Plus, CryptoPunks see year-best value and LootRush lets gamers rent out NFTs
A handful of subsectors are managing to outperform amid a brutal NFT market pullback
There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs
“It’s hard to understand the value of these things,” Empire host Santiago Santos admits, but a CryptoPunk is an icon that will remain a “grail” in any collection
Blockworks exclusive: SynFutures launches alpha for Tinder-style NFT trading app, allowing up to 3x leverage by swiping left and right.
NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising
Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The bear market is not stopping generative art and blue chip NFTs sales
Blockworks exclusive: Spencer Ventures raised $4.5 million earmarked for NFT investing in the bear market
Community weighs in on pros and cons of different NFT project licensing models
The ‘NFTiff’ campaign sold out a collection of 250 NFTs in 22 minutes, each redeemable for a precious pendant
Tiffany & Co’s new range of limited edition diamond and gemstone pendants is only available to CryptoPunk holders
Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash
Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration
Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment
“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off
Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups
“That’s our niche, that high-end, long tail market,” the head of an NFT lending marketplace told Blockworks
“NFT investors are looking for more than price appreciation,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, told Blockworks
All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale