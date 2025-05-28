DeFi

There are a total of 327 articles associated with DeFi.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Running back the appchain vision: Initia mainnet launches today

The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ether.fi expands to US, launches DeFi bank

CEO Mike Silagadze tells Blockworks that the US is “open for business” and why its DeFi bank offering is the first of many

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoin transactions outpaced Visa payments last quarter: Bitwise

Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

The next Hyperliquid? A look at the RWA-based DEX Ostium

The Arbitrum-based perps DEX recently launched its points campaign

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

CeFi lending’s up 73% after the sector’s collapse: Galaxy

Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Apollo makes a strategic investment into RWA platform Plume

Plume co-founder Teddy Pornprinya told Blockworks that the mainnet launch is “imminent”

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisSupply Shock

126 million BTC? How Bitcoin’s absolute scarcity was saved

11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
Empire NewsletterFinance

DeFi can’t grow without institutional adoption, Securitize CEO says

Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceSupply Shock

Bitcoin DeFi key to unlocking $300T potential: Asymmetric Founder

On Supply Shock, Asymmetric founder Dan Held discussed why Bitcoin DeFi will take market share from Solana, Ethereum and other top blockchains

by Pete Rizzo /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto projects raised $1.1B in February 

VC activity was slightly down month over month, according to TIE data

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate vote against DeFi broker rule a ‘hopeful sign’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

DeFi’s slow infrastructure is holding back mass adoption

DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility

by Ran Yi /
Business

Funding Roundup: Crypto companies raised $823M in September

Thirty-three DeFi companies announced raises last month, data from the TIE terminal shows

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

House lawmakers clash at first-ever DeFi hearing 

The goal of Tuesday’s inaugural Congressional hearing on DeFi was to “explore emerging topics” in digital assets, Rep. French Hill said

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Uniswap is the next great frontier in the US war on crypto

Uniswap Labs has put one fire out by settling with the CFTC, but the real challenge may still be yet to come

by David Canellis /
Policy

Uniswap Labs to pay $175K in CFTC settlement

The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Bitcoin’s evolution into DeFi is inevitable — and it’s about time

With its unmatched security, stability and emerging layer-2 solutions, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to lead this charge

by Chiente Hsu /
Policy

Mango Markets crypto trader seeks acquittal or new trial

Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s DeFi activity keeps expanding

Plus, Imran Khan’s intriguing experiment on the speeds of crypto onramps

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

The future of finance? TradFi plus DeFi

Leaders on both sides of the divide will need to develop new skills to fully harness new tech innovations

by Rita Martins /
Opinion

The memecoin mirage is a speculative sideshow threatening DeFi

While memecoins may seem harmless, I believe this speculative playground is detrimental to the long-term health of the DeFi

by Srikumar Misra /

