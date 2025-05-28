DeFi
Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.
The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks
A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes
The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet
CEO Mike Silagadze tells Blockworks that the US is “open for business” and why its DeFi bank offering is the first of many
Q1 may have been “frustrating,” but things are looking brighter for Q2
The Arbitrum-based perps DEX recently launched its points campaign
Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted
Plume co-founder Teddy Pornprinya told Blockworks that the mainnet launch is “imminent”
11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now
Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months
On Supply Shock, Asymmetric founder Dan Held discussed why Bitcoin DeFi will take market share from Solana, Ethereum and other top blockchains
VC activity was slightly down month over month, according to TIE data
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets
DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility
Thirty-three DeFi companies announced raises last month, data from the TIE terminal shows
The goal of Tuesday’s inaugural Congressional hearing on DeFi was to “explore emerging topics” in digital assets, Rep. French Hill said
Uniswap Labs has put one fire out by settling with the CFTC, but the real challenge may still be yet to come
The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally
With its unmatched security, stability and emerging layer-2 solutions, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to lead this charge
Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week
Plus, Imran Khan’s intriguing experiment on the speeds of crypto onramps
Leaders on both sides of the divide will need to develop new skills to fully harness new tech innovations
While memecoins may seem harmless, I believe this speculative playground is detrimental to the long-term health of the DeFi