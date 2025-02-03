Elections
The end of the bull market would look much worse than this
Allmight is focused on furthering the United States’ leadership in crypto
Senator Cynthia Lummis hopes a US strategic bitcoin reserve can be teed up for “adoption in 2025”
A look at software wallet Exodus may show how an SEC shakeup could have a real impact on industry companies
Institutional adoption “moves slower than we want,” exec says, but could follow “an exponential curve from Q1 onwards”
Largely seen as pro-crypto, Donald Trump is set to once again take the White House
Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported
Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET
CoinFund president Chris Perkins said crypto voters will influence a number of election outcomes
Crypto stances vary among candidates vying for Senate seats in Utah, Michigan and Arizona
Predictions that the US election will fuel bitcoin’s price are set to be tested
A tumultuous presidential campaign comes to an end
Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”
Swan Bitcoin managing director John Haar is among those expecting that the election may only have a short-term impact on crypto markets
Platforms like Polymarket and Drift’s BET show higher probabilities for a Trump victory, reflecting current market sentiments
In Friday’s Roundup, Jason Yanowitz said he doesn’t think we’ll see the markets “rip” until potentially January or even February
Recent inflows suggest people “recognizing that the train may leave the station sometime around the election,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said
Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla’s open letter hits a little different as voters get set to cast their ballots next week
Option premiums and estimated daily volatility for bitcoin are projected to rise significantly around Nov. 6-8
VanEck’s Matthew Sigel noted this morning that bitcoin, which had lagged with low volatility before the 2020 election, is doing the same now
Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%
Plus, there’s a glaring question many in the crypto community want Kamala Harris to address
Safe-haven assets are in demand as conflict continues in the Middle East and concerns about a global growth slowdown persist, analysts note
Plus, could we carve out new all-time highs before the election?