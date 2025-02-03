Elections

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Trump effect on bitcoin so far similar to 2016 win

The end of the bull market would look much worse than this

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Former Solana Foundation employee starts US media company

Allmight is focused on furthering the United States’ leadership in crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What the US election outcome spurred in crypto land  

Senator Cynthia Lummis hopes a US strategic bitcoin reserve can be teed up for “adoption in 2025”

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A post-election check-in on a crypto firm still trying to go public

A look at software wallet Exodus may show how an SEC shakeup could have a real impact on industry companies

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Bitwise CIO: Election removes crypto’s remaining ‘reputational risk’

Institutional adoption “moves slower than we want,” exec says, but could follow “an exponential curve from Q1 onwards”

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Largely seen as pro-crypto, Donald Trump is set to once again take the White House

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Republican candidate Bernie Moreno defeats incumbent Sherrod Brown for US Senate seat 

Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Elizabeth Warren defeats crypto-backed challenger John Deaton in Massachusetts Senate race 

Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BTC sees early Election Day boost above $70K

CoinFund president Chris Perkins said crypto voters will influence a number of election outcomes

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The US Senate races the crypto industry will be watching tonight 

Crypto stances vary among candidates vying for Senate seats in Utah, Michigan and Arizona

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin’s election market moment has arrived

Predictions that the US election will fuel bitcoin’s price are set to be tested

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

America votes, putting crypto’s campaign dollars to the test

A tumultuous presidential campaign comes to an end

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Tomorrow will decide major Senate race in US crypto’s election efforts

Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing the Harris/Trump crypto impact on Election Eve 

Swan Bitcoin managing director John Haar is among those expecting that the election may only have a short-term impact on crypto markets

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto prediction markets favor Trump in tight race with Harris

Platforms like Polymarket and Drift’s BET show higher probabilities for a Trump victory, reflecting current market sentiments

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Election uncertainty may put market certainty on the back burner

In Friday’s Roundup, Jason Yanowitz said he doesn’t think we’ll see the markets “rip” until potentially January or even February

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Record BTC price in sight as bitcoin ETF flows surge

Recent inflows suggest people “recognizing that the train may leave the station sometime around the election,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

An industry CEO’s final plea to Trump, Harris 

Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla’s open letter hits a little different as voters get set to cast their ballots next week

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin is enjoying a small breakout, but election volatility still to come

Option premiums and estimated daily volatility for bitcoin are projected to rise significantly around Nov. 6-8

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BTC hits $69K again 8 days from election. What’s next?

VanEck’s Matthew Sigel noted this morning that bitcoin, which had lagged with low volatility before the 2020 election, is doing the same now

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Bond market selloff continues. What gives?

Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose even higher Wednesday, briefly hitting 4.25%

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Fed officials reiterate ‘modest’ path forward for interest rate cuts

Plus, there’s a glaring question many in the crypto community want Kamala Harris to address

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

BTC down Monday after climbing past $69K. What’s next?

Safe-haven assets are in demand as conflict continues in the Middle East and concerns about a global growth slowdown persist, analysts note

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Why the bull run might look different this time around

Plus, could we carve out new all-time highs before the election?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /

