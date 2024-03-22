ENS

There are a total of 14 articles associated with ENS.
article-image

Business

Google quietly added ENS to Search

Searching by Ethereum address has been possible for almost a year

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

ENS DAO approves $300k settlement to end eth.link domain lawsuit

The settlement ends the legal battle over eth.link, a domain once owned by imprisoned developer Virgil Griffith

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto can benefit from patents without losing its open source ethos 

The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation

by Cameron B. Pick /
article-image

DeFi

ENS partners with GoDaddy to enable users to link wallets to domains

It is important to note that ownership of a DNS domain ultimately rests with the registrar

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum Name Service is getting easier and cheaper to use, says founder

“You shouldn’t have to even know or care what your Ethereum address is any more than you do what your IP address is”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Web3 Onboarding Just Got Easier: ENS Users Can Buy .ETH Name With Fiat

MoonPay accepts 43 different local currencies and is in over 160 countries

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

Global Brands Entering Web3? Look to Their Domain Names

Unstoppable Domains’ COO Sandy Carter told Blockworks she expects to see more hospitality services, fashion brands and travel companies adopting Web3 technology

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: NFTs Return to Minecraft, Coinbase Provides ENS Usernames

Metaverse company MyMetaverse has recently found a way around Minecraft developer Mojang’s recent NFT restriction

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Partners with FTX and Sorare Creates NBA Fantasy Game

Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFi

Web3 Service Providers Focus on Improving the User Experience

MoonPay users can now send crypto using their Unstoppable Domains name

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFi

ENS Foundation Retains Director Following DAO Vote Over Controversial Tweet

The vote to remove Brantly Millegan saw 1.4 million votes cast to retain the director versus 1.2 million in favor of his departure

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Education

What Is the Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) makes crypto more accessible by converting long addresses into easy-to-read URLs

by Luke Conway /
article-image

Markets

ENS Community Reconsiders Director’s Role

Ethereum Name Service delegates consider a proposal regarding Brantly Millegan after controversial 2016 tweet surfaces

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Ethereum Name Service is Going DAO, Coinbase Wants to Help Govern

Holders of ENS domains can claim governance tokens worth thousands of dollars, at any time between now and May 2022.

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.