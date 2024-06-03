Google Cloud

There are a total of 16 articles associated with Google Cloud.
article-image

Web3

Consensus 2024: Crypto’s back, baby

The side events were the places to be at Consensus 2024, according to attendees

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Nirvana Cloud debuts as blockchain-optimized alternative to AWS and Google Cloud

The startup’s cloud service uses hardware optimized for blockchains

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Google Cloud confirms participation in EigenLayer testnet

Exclusive: Google Cloud joined more than 65 other operators in the group as the restaking protocol eyes a mainnet deployment for node operators in the first half of 2024

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

3 of the biggest blockchain tech developments in 2023

Protocols continued to build in the blockchain space this past year despite a tumultuous 2022

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Web3Auth launches Firebase wallet extension

Web3Auth is an MPC wallet-as-a-service firm that powers hundreds of wallets and dapps

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Google Cloud is now a Polygon validator

Polygon is transitioning to a validium-based system supported by zero-knowledge proofs

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Google Cloud adds data support for 11 more blockchains

Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon are some notable additions to Google’s data analytics service

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

LayerZero moves to Google Cloud: A move away from decentralization?

“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Google Cloud is LayerZero’s new default oracle operator

A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Celo Network welcomes Google Cloud validator to its network

Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine will help the network transition from a layer-1 blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Google Cloud eyes more involvement in fast-evolving Web3 segment

Google Cloud is working with financial services and gaming businesses on how Web3 can transform their operations and revenue streams, executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Google Signals Major Crypto Push With Ethereum, Solana Support

Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Google Summer Ad Business Falls After Crypto Winter

Q3 advertising struggled, partly due to a pullback in spending from crypto companies, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase Stock Pops on Google Deal To Accept Crypto for Cloud

Coinbase and Google have partnered to allow some Web3 customers to pay for cloud services in crypto — and markets are into it

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Google Cloud Hiring Blockchain Specialists in Bid to ‘Drive Decentralization’ Efforts

Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Now Advising Chainlink

Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.