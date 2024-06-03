Google Cloud
The side events were the places to be at Consensus 2024, according to attendees
The startup’s cloud service uses hardware optimized for blockchains
Exclusive: Google Cloud joined more than 65 other operators in the group as the restaking protocol eyes a mainnet deployment for node operators in the first half of 2024
Protocols continued to build in the blockchain space this past year despite a tumultuous 2022
Web3Auth is an MPC wallet-as-a-service firm that powers hundreds of wallets and dapps
Polygon is transitioning to a validium-based system supported by zero-knowledge proofs
Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon are some notable additions to Google’s data analytics service
“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”
A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability
Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine will help the network transition from a layer-1 blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution
Google Cloud is working with financial services and gaming businesses on how Web3 can transform their operations and revenue streams, executive tells Blockworks
Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana
Q3 advertising struggled, partly due to a pullback in spending from crypto companies, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said
Coinbase and Google have partnered to allow some Web3 customers to pay for cloud services in crypto — and markets are into it
Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services
Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.